Michelle Obama Styled Her Vacation Ensemble With This Chic Mini Tote Bag

Michelle Obama Simon Miller Bag

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has been showing off a more carefree and relaxed side of her wardrobe. The former FLOTUS is currently on vacation in Italy, where she already wowed us in a pink one-shouldered top by Teija. Michelle continued her streak of winning street style looks in a white cold-shoulder top by Club Monaco that features lace-up sleeves, styled with a pair of olive trousers.

While her vacation ensemble is perfect for the warm weather, we also took notice of the mini tote bag she was carrying. Rather than carrying a large tote bag (which many of us do while we're on vacation), Michelle finished her look off with a tiny oxblood Simon Miller bag. Take a peek at her full look and shop the exact bag ahead.

Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going

Image Source: Rex Features
Michelle Obama Wore a White Off-the-Shoulder Top by Club Monaco, Olive Pants, and a Gold Elizabeth and James Cuff
Image Source: Rex Features
She Carried an Oxblood-Hued Tote by Simon Miller
The Exact Tote Bag Michelle Obama Carried
Simon Miller Women's Birch Tote Bag ($850)

Simon Miller
Women's Birch Tote Bag
$850
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Simon Miller Duffels & Totes
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Mini Sun Tote Bag
$545
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes
Mansur Gavriel
Lady Mini Suede Tote - Claret
$750
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes
Sam Edelman
Chiara Mini Top Handle
$148 $88
from Sam Edelman
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Duffels & Totes
Sophie Hulme
Mini Leather Box Tote
$595 $416.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Sophie Hulme Shoulder Bags
Burberry
'Mini Banner' House Check Leather Tote - Black
$1,150
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Duffels & Totes
