5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Simon Miller Bag Michelle Obama Styled Her Vacation Ensemble With This Chic Mini Tote Bag May 23, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has been showing off a more carefree and relaxed side of her wardrobe. The former FLOTUS is currently on vacation in Italy, where she already wowed us in a pink one-shouldered top by Teija. Michelle continued her streak of winning street style looks in a white cold-shoulder top by Club Monaco that features lace-up sleeves, styled with a pair of olive trousers. While her vacation ensemble is perfect for the warm weather, we also took notice of the mini tote bag she was carrying. Rather than carrying a large tote bag (which many of us do while we're on vacation), Michelle finished her look off with a tiny oxblood Simon Miller bag. Take a peek at her full look and shop the exact bag ahead.

Image Source: Rex Features Michelle Obama Wore a White Off-the-Shoulder Top by Club Monaco, Olive Pants, and a Gold Elizabeth and James Cuff Image Source: Rex Features She Carried an Oxblood-Hued Tote by Simon Miller The Exact Tote Bag Michelle Obama Carried Simon Miller Women's Birch Tote Bag ($850)