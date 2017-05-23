Michelle Obama Styled Her Vacation Ensemble With This Chic Mini Tote Bag

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has been showing off a more carefree and relaxed side of her wardrobe. The former FLOTUS is currently on vacation in Italy, where she already wowed us in a pink one-shouldered top by Teija. Michelle continued her streak of winning street style looks in a white cold-shoulder top by Club Monaco that features lace-up sleeves, styled with a pair of olive trousers.

While her vacation ensemble is perfect for the warm weather, we also took notice of the mini tote bag she was carrying. Rather than carrying a large tote bag (which many of us do while we're on vacation), Michelle finished her look off with a tiny oxblood Simon Miller bag. Take a peek at her full look and shop the exact bag ahead.