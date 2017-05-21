 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley
Award Season
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Were Fresh to Death
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Spring Fashion
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley

There was a time when Miley Cyrus's performances came with mesh leotards, animal ears, and underwear as pants, but when the singer took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas on Sunday, she appeared cooler and calmer — and sans outfit antics.

Miley stepped out to perform her latest, "Malibu," in a look that echoes the effortless feel of the outfits she wears in the music video, including a white off-the-shoulder crop top, cutoffs, boots, and a wide-brimmed hat. She may just have the most casual outfit of the night, but this Miley doesn't seem to mind a bit. Read on to see the star go under the radar with her laid-back look.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Award SeasonMiley CyrusRed CarpetBillboard Music AwardsCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Tara Block
The Chainsmokers Perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
by Maggie Pehanick
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Vanessa Hudgens
by Lauren Levinson
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Vanessa Hudgens Raps Nicki Minaj at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Celine Dion Talks About Husband Billboard Music Awards 2016
Celine Dion
Celine Dion on Her Emotional Billboard Music Awards Performance: "I Wanted to Be Strong"
by Caitlin Hacker
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emily Ratajkowski Mother's Day Bikini Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
by Sarah Wasilak
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Nicki Minaj
by Maggie Pehanick
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds