Miley Cyrus's Sparkly Party Dress Comes With a Shiny Bow
Miley Cyrus pretty much has her party dresses picked out for the entire holiday season. After wearing a dazzling sequined dress by Bob Mackie, the singer wore another holiday-party-approved ensemble during an episode of The Voice.
Miley rocked a silver and black gown that featured a thigh-high split. The top half of her dress came in a festive silver lamé fabric that tied into a bow. She accessorized her sparkly gown with a pair of silver platform heels and equally shiny jewels. Keep reading to have a closer look at her gown and buy similar versions for your closet too.
Bow-front sequin-embellished square-neck dress
$2,765
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Fame and Partners Fitted Maxi Dress with Tie Front Detail
$293 $205
80's Sleeve Sequin Iridescent Bow Back Mini Dress
$92
Anouki Sequin Ruffle Mini Dress
$985
from MODA OPERANDI
Club L Glitter Maxi Dress With Wrap Front Detail
$56
Azeeza Women's Claire Silk-Blend Sleeveless Gown
$1,095
from Barneys New York
Pleated Silk-Blend Lurex Midi Dress
$2,450 $1,752
from MODA OPERANDI
