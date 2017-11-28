Miley Cyrus's Sparkly Party Dress Comes With a Shiny Bow

Miley Cyrus pretty much has her party dresses picked out for the entire holiday season. After wearing a dazzling sequined dress by Bob Mackie, the singer wore another holiday-party-approved ensemble during an episode of The Voice.

Miley rocked a silver and black gown that featured a thigh-high split. The top half of her dress came in a festive silver lamé fabric that tied into a bow. She accessorized her sparkly gown with a pair of silver platform heels and equally shiny jewels. Keep reading to have a closer look at her gown and buy similar versions for your closet too.