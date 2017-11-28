 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus's Sparkly Party Dress Comes With a Shiny Bow

Miley Cyrus pretty much has her party dresses picked out for the entire holiday season. After wearing a dazzling sequined dress by Bob Mackie, the singer wore another holiday-party-approved ensemble during an episode of The Voice.

Miley rocked a silver and black gown that featured a thigh-high split. The top half of her dress came in a festive silver lamé fabric that tied into a bow. She accessorized her sparkly gown with a pair of silver platform heels and equally shiny jewels. Keep reading to have a closer look at her gown and buy similar versions for your closet too.

Ashish
Bow-front sequin-embellished square-neck dress
$2,765
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Ashish Dresses
Asos Dresses
Fame and Partners Fitted Maxi Dress with Tie Front Detail
$293 $205
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Asos
80's Sleeve Sequin Iridescent Bow Back Mini Dress
$92
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
MODA OPERANDI Dresses
Anouki Sequin Ruffle Mini Dress
$985
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Club L Glitter Maxi Dress With Wrap Front Detail
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Barneys New York Evening Dresses
Azeeza Women's Claire Silk-Blend Sleeveless Gown
$1,095
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Evening Dresses
Loewe
Pleated Silk-Blend Lurex Midi Dress
$2,450 $1,752
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Loewe Cocktail Dresses
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionMiley CyrusGet The LookHolidayCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
