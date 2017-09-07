19 Military-Inspired Jackets That Every Girl Should Own at Least One Of

Since jacket season is on us and we're starting our seasonal shopping, we can't stop thinking about the perfect jacket we need this year. We've been noticing military-styled pieces are still on trend and all over Instagram feeds right now. These versatile jackets can match with everything from miniskirts to your favorite boyfriend jeans, and they come in a wide array of styles with distinct differences, including utility-, military-, and cargo-inspired. So whether you're in the market for a classic double-breasted button-up or a cool zip-up bomber, we found some of this season's most stylish picks. Shop our favorites.