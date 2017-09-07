Military Jackets
19 Military-Inspired Jackets That Every Girl Should Own at Least One Of
Since jacket season is on us and we're starting our seasonal shopping, we can't stop thinking about the perfect jacket we need this year. We've been noticing military-styled pieces are still on trend and all over Instagram feeds right now. These versatile jackets can match with everything from miniskirts to your favorite boyfriend jeans, and they come in a wide array of styles with distinct differences, including utility-, military-, and cargo-inspired. So whether you're in the market for a classic double-breasted button-up or a cool zip-up bomber, we found some of this season's most stylish picks. Shop our favorites.
Hei Hei Ronan Camo Jacket
$98 $29.95
from Anthropologie
Petite Women's Caslon Twill Peplum Jacket
$75 $44.98
Tall camouflage shacket
$85
from Topshop
Urban Renewal Vintage Surplus Longline Military Jacket
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Rosie Neira Wool Buttoned Military Jacket
$198
from Anthropologie
Women's Lafayette Leather Trim Snap Jacket
$795
Embellished Zip Front Military Jacket
$148 $88
from Express
Pistola Camilo Star Print Military Jacket
$98
from Bloomingdale's
Women's Ruffle Hem Military Jacket
$148 $88.80
Women's Spencer Crop Military Jacket
$2,990
Alioth Suede Military Jacket
$1,555
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Womens Grey herringbone long blazer
$70 $50
from River Island
Military Jacket
$1,150 $690
from Blue & Cream
