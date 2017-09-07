 Skip Nav
19 Military-Inspired Jackets That Every Girl Should Own at Least One Of

Since jacket season is on us and we're starting our seasonal shopping, we can't stop thinking about the perfect jacket we need this year. We've been noticing military-styled pieces are still on trend and all over Instagram feeds right now. These versatile jackets can match with everything from miniskirts to your favorite boyfriend jeans, and they come in a wide array of styles with distinct differences, including utility-, military-, and cargo-inspired. So whether you're in the market for a classic double-breasted button-up or a cool zip-up bomber, we found some of this season's most stylish picks. Shop our favorites.

Anthropologie Casual Jackets
Hei Hei Ronan Camo Jacket
$98 $29.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Casual Jackets
Nordstrom Jackets
Petite Women's Caslon Twill Peplum Jacket
$75 $44.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Jackets
Topshop Maternity Jackets
Tall camouflage shacket
$85
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Maternity Jackets
Sandro Jackets
Military-inspired jacket
$710
from Sandro
Buy Now See more Sandro Jackets
Urban Outfitters Jackets
Urban Renewal Vintage Surplus Longline Military Jacket
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Jackets
Anthropologie Jackets
Rosie Neira Wool Buttoned Military Jacket
$198
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Jackets
Joie
Balthazara Utility Jacket
$298
from Joie
Buy Now See more Joie Jackets
Veronica Beard
Women's Lafayette Leather Trim Snap Jacket
$795
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Veronica Beard Leather Jackets
Express
Embellished Zip Front Military Jacket
$148 $88
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Jackets
Bloomingdale's Jackets
Pistola Camilo Star Print Military Jacket
$98
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Jackets
Free People
Women's Ruffle Hem Military Jacket
$148 $88.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Free People Jackets
Hollister
Military Band Jacket
$39.95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Hollister Jackets
Saint Laurent
Women's Spencer Crop Military Jacket
$2,990
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Jackets
Madewell
Quilted Military Jacket
$128
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Jackets
Theory
Alioth Suede Military Jacket
$1,555
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Theory Leather Jackets
River Island
Womens Grey herringbone long blazer
$70 $50
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Blazers
LOFT
Sateen Utility Jacket
$108
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Jackets
Burberry
Cord Detail Wool Military Jacket
$1,395
from Burberry
Buy Now See more Burberry Jackets
Pierre Balmain
Military Jacket
$1,150 $690
from Blue & Cream
Buy Now See more Pierre Balmain Casual Jackets
Must HavesJacketsFallTrendsFall Fashion
