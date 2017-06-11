This Shoe Can Go From a Heel to a Flat in Just 1 Second

If you've ever had to carry an extra pair of comfy shoes in your bag when wearing heels, that struggle is about to be no more. German shoe retailer Mime et Moi came up with a brilliant solution by creating interchangeable heels. Each shoe comes with five different heel-change options from stilettos to flats, and with a quick snap on/off you can switch up your look in an instant.

The bonus? The different heel heights are small enough to fit into your handbag, making them ideal for commuters (leave those sneakers at home). The shoes also range from $190 to $220, which means everyone can pick their favorite, affordable pair. Watch the mesmerizing video ahead of how the heels work and then shop some worthy options.