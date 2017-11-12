 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Wedding
How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Sexy Sweater Dress Comes With a Super Practical Pair of Boots
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Missguided Shows Stretch Marks Are No Big F*cking Deal by Not Photoshopping Them Off Models

If you shop on Missguided, you probably noticed one big change: the website now features models with visible stretch marks. Following on the heels of Asos, the British retailer stopped photoshopping its models and even casually shared a 'gram spotlighting the so-called imperfections (the model was marketing a velvet lingerie set). The site still has images of perfectly bronzed, svelte models, but there are now a handful more in swimsuits and dresses that show off marks on their chests, legs, and backs.

Twitter users were quick to cheer on the retailer and support the no-photoshop movement. One person said, "Brands take note of Missguided - we want to see more of this, our perfect 'imperfections' don't need to be scrubbed out." But while it seemed like everyone was on board at first, some users were skeptical of the photos. They questioned whether the stretch marks were real or rather added to the pictures. Either way, it's important that these images get the fashion world talking and address beauty diversity problems still prevalent in the industry. Check out the Missguided images ahead, then read up on both sides of the debate.

Related
This Woman's Body Was Photoshopped by Artists From Around the World to Look "More Attractive"
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion DiversityMissguidedBeauty DiversityFashion NewsTwitterBrandsPhotoshopStretch MarksModels
Fashion News
This Baby-Sitters Club Collection Will Transport You Straight Back to the '90s
by Erin Cullum
French Crown Jewel Pink Diamond Up For Auction at Christie's
Fashion News
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
by Kelsey Garcia
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Details
Fashion News
Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Marina Liao
Dustin's Purple Dinosaur Sweatshirt in Stranger Things
Fashion News
This Stranger Things Hoodie Might Be the Best Thing to Happen to Your Closet
by Sarah Wasilak
Rag & Bone Star Wars Collection
Fashion News
Rag & Bone Is Releasing a Chic Star Wars Collection For the "Modern Jedi"
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds