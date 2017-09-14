Danish Model Nina Marker Is Ruling the Runway at Fashion Week

Danish model Nina Marker has already amassed an assortment of shows to add to her runway resume this season. The Elite-represented model, who has been cast by Chanel, Rodarte, and Ganni in past seasons, is certainly a face to have on your Fashion Week radar. With her boasting a Dansk magazine cover, a handful of campaigns, and a wealth of editorials, we're placing all bets on the Copenhagen cutie. As she continues to bubble up amongst the likes of Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid, read on for all of her appearances this Fashion Month.



