Gigi Hadid's Fall Coat Is an Obvious Win — and You Can Buy It Off Her Back

It's that time of year: when Gigi Hadid launches her see now, buy now collection with Tommy Hilfiger and fans go crazy shopping for all the pieces. This season, Gigi is unveiling the Fall 2017 line in London, and she stopped by BBC's Radio One Breakfast Show to discuss details. For the occasion, Gigi kept her look casual, rocking her cherry-red Dr. Martens boots with dark cropped denim, a Wolford bodysuit, and a long scarlet belt.

To no surprise, Gigi layered a brand-new Tommy x Gigi piece on top: a wool plaid coat that looks cozy enough to live in but also features back-to-school autumnal tones. We already got a sneak peek of the duster with the release of campaign images, and it appears there's a fuzzy, oversize bomber in the same print. You can shop the entire range on Tommy.com on Sept. 19, but we rounded up some similar jackets too. Read on to have a look.

Tommy x Gigi Plaid Coat (available on Sept. 19)
PushBUTTON Long Plaid Coat
Tibi Dominic Coat
Love Moschino Plaid Duster Coat
Club Monaco Simin Coat
Rag & Bone Dawson Coat
