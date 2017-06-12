How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest

How could we pass up the opportunity to talk to the bride with the most popular engagement ring on Pinterest? After her sparkler went viral, we tracked down Sylvia Billone to get all the juicy details. Sylvia explained how she chose her solitaire and customized it with a jeweler and her then-fiancé. Of course, she also revealed what it's like to find out that not just any of your Pinterest photos are going viral, but The Ring is going viral. That's a pretty big effin deal for a girl who used Pinterest to plan her own wedding.

Unsurprisingly, Sylvia says she felt "very honored" the moment the re-pins ticked off at 104,000. We aren't surprised so many users are attracted to the rose gold bands highlighted by such gorgeous diamonds (which Cosmopolitan compared to Lauren Conrad's delicate ring). When you scroll through a few of Sylvia's wedding photos, you'll understand exactly why we hung on her every word as she broke down the design and gave us tips for taking photos of our own special piece.