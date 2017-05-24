 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How 1 Editor Completely Customized Her Wedding Look
Cannes Film Festival
Cinderella — We Mean Diane Kruger — Walked the Cannes Red Carpet
Spring Fashion
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
Valentino
These Might Be the Sportiest Valentino Dresses You'll Ever See
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How 1 Editor Completely Customized Her Wedding Look

For most brides, the most important decision you can make is saying "yes" to the person of your dreams — and then the perfect dress. But you also have to choose bridesmaid dresses, flower arrangements, your something blue, wedding shoes . . . and the list goes on.

While plenty of people turn to Pinterest or Instagram for wedding inspiration, POPSUGAR's senior Beauty editor, Lauren Levinson, used her wise knowledge about the fashion and beauty industry to guide her. From customized Fame and Partners bridesmaid dresses to an amazing pair of monogrammed Nike kicks, here are six unique ways Lauren made her wedding look truly unique.

Related
This Bride Wore Nearly a Week's Worth of Gowns — and You'll Remember Them All

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Style TipsStyle How ToEngagement RingsBridesmaid DressesWedding DressesBridalWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimsuits That Make Your Legs Look Longer
Spring Fashion
How to Make Your Legs Look Longer in a Swimsuit
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Bodyweight Exercises For Women
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Jamie Chung
Newlyweds Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Live in a House as Adorable as They Are
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Forever 21 x Rory Beca Bridesmaid Dresses
Wedding
Forever 21 Enlisted a Designer to Solve All Your Bridesmaid Dress Problems
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Stylish Bridesmaid Dresses
Olivia Palermo
The Best Bridesmaid Dress Ideas From Olivia Palermo
by Sarah Wasilak
What Fashion Girls Wear Summer 2017
Street Style
by Hannah Weil McKinley
How to Wear Your Boyfriend's Clothes
Street Style
by Marina Liao
Best Jeans For Short Girls
Style Tips
Finally — the Best Jeans For Short Girls
by Sarah Wasilak
Slow-Cooker Casserole Recipes
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
by Erin Cullum
Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
by Nicole Iizuka
Louise Roe's White Self-Portrait Bridesmaid Dresses
Celebrity Weddings
Louise Roe Put Her Bridesmaids in White — and She Doesn't Regret It at All
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds