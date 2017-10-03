 Skip Nav
The Heel That Looks Good on Every Woman, According to a Celebrity Stylist

At every red carpet event, you'll spot at least one pair of Stuart Weitzman's Nudist heels. The sleek, simple strap design has become a favorite in Hollywood since Diane Kruger debuted them in 2013. These have also become a staple in a fashion girl's wardrobe. In fact, the Nudist heel is the one shoe celebrity stylist Law Roach recommends to all his clients.

"I love the Stuart Weitzman Nudist," he said at a Reebok event in Hong Kong, "They're comfortable and they actually work with a lot of things. You can wear it with a pantsuit, a long gown, a skirt, [or] a short cocktail dress."

Law is known for dressing Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Demi Lovato. These ladies have rocked the Nudist sandals on more than one occasion and with different outfits, too. According to Law, the style isn't going away "any time soon" and we would have to agree. The timeless staple looks fantastic on all women, as the photos ahead will prove. If you didn't want a pair of Nudist heels before, you will now.

Travel and accommodations were provided by Reebok for the purpose of writing this post.

Zendaya attended Glamour's Game Changers Lunch in 2016 wearing a button-down blouse and metallic silver skirt with her silver Stuart Weitzman nudist heels.
Demi Lovato also went with a similar shade of silver Stuart Weitzman heels for her appearance at the Roc Nation's pre-Grammy brunch in 2017.
Ariana Grande's Cristiano Burani dress covered her Stuart Weitzman heels at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Zendaya chose a bold red design from the shoe label for her appearance at the 2015 Kid's Choice Awards.
Invest in Your Own Pair of Nudist Heels Ahead
Stuart Weitzman Platinum Sandal
Stuart Weitzman Canvas Sandals
Stuart Weitzman Black Nudist
Stuart Weitzman Satin Sandals
Stuart Weitzman Nudist Pearls Sandal
