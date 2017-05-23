The Deep Discounts at This Net-a-Porter Sale Will Blow Your Damn Mind

Known for its impeccably curated list of designers and covetable brands, Net-a-Porter makes shopping all too easy, especially now that most of what we love is on deep discount. With seriously pretty finds — like frilly cocktail dresses and statement sandals — up to 50 percent off, Net-a-Porter's sale is the enabler we probably didn't need (but we're sure glad to have it anyway). And, to make it even easier on you guys, we've done the hard work to unearth the pieces that fashion girls will obsess over. Just a word of warning — don't obsess too long before you make your purchase; things are flying off the virtual shelves faster than you can say "Rosie Assoulin."

Get shopping right here.