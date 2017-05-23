5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Online Sales Net-a-Porter Sale May 2017 The Deep Discounts at This Net-a-Porter Sale Will Blow Your Damn Mind May 23, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Known for its impeccably curated list of designers and covetable brands, Net-a-Porter makes shopping all too easy, especially now that most of what we love is on deep discount. With seriously pretty finds — like frilly cocktail dresses and statement sandals — up to 50 percent off, Net-a-Porter's sale is the enabler we probably didn't need (but we're sure glad to have it anyway). And, to make it even easier on you guys, we've done the hard work to unearth the pieces that fashion girls will obsess over. Just a word of warning — don't obsess too long before you make your purchase; things are flying off the virtual shelves faster than you can say "Rosie Assoulin." Get shopping right here. Shop Brands Tibi · Sophia Webster · Tory Burch · Tabitha Simmons · Anya Hindmarch · Sam Edelman · Isabel Marant · Equipment · Rosie Assoulin · MICHAEL Michael Kors · Saloni · Kenneth Jay Lane · J.Crew · Nike · Alexandre Birman · Zimmermann · Mara Hoffman · Frame · Self-Portrait J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats It doesn't get much sweeter than these J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats ($84). J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats - Navy $140 $84 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more J.Crew Flats Victoria, Victoria Beckham Gathered Striped Cotton Dress The quintessential Summer dress looks like this Victoria, Victoria Beckham gathered Striped Cotton Dress ($336). NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses Victoria, Victoria Beckham - Gathered Striped Cotton Dress - Blue $560 $336 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses Anya Hindmarch Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag The outfit perk you've been looking for comes in the form of this Anya Hindmarch Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag ($412) Anya Hindmarch Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag - Saffron $825 $412 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Shoulder Bags Tory Burch Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress Feel like you're headed to a garden party, even if you're only going to the office in this pretty Tory Burch Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress ($245). Tory Burch Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress - Green $350 $245 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses Isabel Marant Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top This Isabel Marant Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top ($277) is the updated "going out" top of our dreams. Isabel Marant Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top - Red $395 $276 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Tops Self-Portrait Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress Wow at your next wedding with the details on this Self-Portrait Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress ($417). Self-Portrait Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress - Midnight blue $595 $416 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses Kenneth Jay Lane Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings Dress up everything from your cocktail dresses to t-shirts with these Kenneth Jay Lane Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings ($90). Kenneth Jay Lane Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings - Turquoise $150 $90 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals These Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals ($297) are bound to give you happy feet — especially at this price. Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals - Blue $495 $297 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals Rosie Assoulin Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt The funky tee that's become a fashion girl favorite could be yours for a lot less, now that this Rosie Assoulin Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt ($347) is on major sale. Rosie Assoulin Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Pink $495 $346 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Tees Tory Burch Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants Get in on the trackpants trend with these Tory Burch Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants ($177) — it's not going anywhere. Tory Burch Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants - Navy $295 $177 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch Pants MICHAEL Michael Kors Cold-Shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse Show off your Summer tan with this chic MICHAEL Michael Kors Cold-Shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse ($158). MICHAEL Michael Kors Cold-shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - White $225 $158 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Tops Saloni Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress You'll be happy you have this Saloni Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress ($424) on hand for all those Summer weddings. Saloni Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress - Green $605 $424 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses Frame Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans You've probably spotted these Frame Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans ($315) on your favorite bloggers and insiders — get yourself a pair. Frame Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans - Mid denim $450 $315 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Frame Cropped Denim Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals Just picture these Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals ($297) with your favorite Summer dress. Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals - Black $495 $297 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Sandals Sam Edelman Stanley Suede Mules These Sam Edelman Stanley Suede Mules ($60) are the basic black heels you've been looking for — minus the basic. Sam Edelman Stanley Suede Mules - Black $100 $60 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Mules & Clogs Equipment Keira Washed-silk Shirt This Equipment Keira Washed-silk Shirt ($154) is about to replace your classic white button-down. Equipment Keira Washed-silk Shirt - Cream $220 $154 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Equipment Longsleeve Tops Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress A day at the beach calls for a cute dress like this Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress - Light blue ($371) — treat yourself. Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress - Light blue $530 $371 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Zimmermann Dresses Nike Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers Embrace the millennial pink hype with cool-girl appeal in these Nike Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers ($66). Nike Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers - Pink $95 $66 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Mara Hoffman Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit Embrace the nautical look in this Mara Hoffman Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit blue ($147). Mara Hoffman Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit - Midnight blue $245 $147 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Tabitha Simmons Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals These Tabitha Simmons Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals ($375) come with the ideal heel height and a pop of cool color. Tabitha Simmons Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals - Tomato red $625 $375 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tabitha Simmons Sandals Isabel Marant Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals These Isabel Marant Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals ($546) are one of the brand's now-iconic pieces. Isabel Marant Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals - Black $910 $546 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Sandals Tibi Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress For Summer parties and lazy days alike, you'll reach for this effortless Tibi Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress ($270). Tibi Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress - Red $450 $270 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress Say hello to the classic white Summer dress in this Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress ($332). Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White $475 $332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses Share this post Online SalesNet A PorterShopping