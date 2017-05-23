 Skip Nav
The Deep Discounts at This Net-a-Porter Sale Will Blow Your Damn Mind

Net-a-Porter Sale May 2017

The Deep Discounts at This Net-a-Porter Sale Will Blow Your Damn Mind

The Deep Discounts at This Net-a-Porter Sale Will Blow Your Damn Mind

Known for its impeccably curated list of designers and covetable brands, Net-a-Porter makes shopping all too easy, especially now that most of what we love is on deep discount. With seriously pretty finds — like frilly cocktail dresses and statement sandals — up to 50 percent off, Net-a-Porter's sale is the enabler we probably didn't need (but we're sure glad to have it anyway). And, to make it even easier on you guys, we've done the hard work to unearth the pieces that fashion girls will obsess over. Just a word of warning — don't obsess too long before you make your purchase; things are flying off the virtual shelves faster than you can say "Rosie Assoulin."

Get shopping right here.

Shop Brands
Tibi · Sophia Webster · Tory Burch · Tabitha Simmons · Anya Hindmarch · Sam Edelman · Isabel Marant · Equipment · Rosie Assoulin · MICHAEL Michael Kors · Saloni · Kenneth Jay Lane · J.Crew · Nike · Alexandre Birman · Zimmermann · Mara Hoffman · Frame · Self-Portrait
J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats
J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats

It doesn't get much sweeter than these J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats ($84).

J.Crew
Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats - Navy
$140 $84
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Flats
Victoria, Victoria Beckham Gathered Striped Cotton Dress
Victoria, Victoria Beckham Gathered Striped Cotton Dress

The quintessential Summer dress looks like this Victoria, Victoria Beckham gathered Striped Cotton Dress ($336).

NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses
Victoria, Victoria Beckham - Gathered Striped Cotton Dress - Blue
$560 $336
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses
Anya Hindmarch Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Anya Hindmarch Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

The outfit perk you've been looking for comes in the form of this Anya Hindmarch Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag ($412)

Anya Hindmarch
Circle Mini Leather Shoulder Bag - Saffron
$825 $412
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Shoulder Bags
Tory Burch Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress
Tory Burch Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress

Feel like you're headed to a garden party, even if you're only going to the office in this pretty Tory Burch Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress ($245).

Tory Burch
Port Printed Cotton-blend Mini Dress - Green
$350 $245
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses
Isabel Marant Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top
Isabel Marant Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top

This Isabel Marant Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top ($277) is the updated "going out" top of our dreams.

Isabel Marant
Rowina One-shoulder Printed Silk Top - Red
$395 $276
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Tops
Self-Portrait Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress
Self-Portrait Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress

Wow at your next wedding with the details on this Self-Portrait Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress ($417).

Self-Portrait
Ruffled Guipure Lace Midi Dress - Midnight blue
$595 $416
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Kenneth Jay Lane Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings

Dress up everything from your cocktail dresses to t-shirts with these Kenneth Jay Lane Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings ($90).

Kenneth Jay Lane
Tasseled Gold-tone Beaded Earrings - Turquoise
$150 $90
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings
Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals
Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals

These Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals ($297) are bound to give you happy feet — especially at this price.

Sophia Webster
Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals - Blue
$495 $297
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals
Rosie Assoulin Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt
Rosie Assoulin Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt

The funky tee that's become a fashion girl favorite could be yours for a lot less, now that this Rosie Assoulin Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt ($347) is on major sale.

Rosie Assoulin
Thank You Swarovski Crystal-embellished Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Pink
$495 $346
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Tees
Tory Burch Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants
Tory Burch Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants

Get in on the trackpants trend with these Tory Burch Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants ($177) — it's not going anywhere.

Tory Burch
Desmond Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Tapered Pants - Navy
$295 $177
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cold-Shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cold-Shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse

Show off your Summer tan with this chic MICHAEL Michael Kors Cold-Shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse ($158).

MICHAEL Michael Kors
Cold-shoulder Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - White
$225 $158
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Tops
Saloni Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress
Saloni Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress

You'll be happy you have this Saloni Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress ($424) on hand for all those Summer weddings.

Saloni
Josee Printed Silk-crepe Maxi Dress - Green
$605 $424
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses
Frame Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans
Frame Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans

You've probably spotted these Frame Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans ($315) on your favorite bloggers and insiders — get yourself a pair.

Frame
Le Original Mix Boyfriend Jeans - Mid denim
$450 $315
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Frame Cropped Denim
Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals
Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals

Just picture these Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals ($297) with your favorite Summer dress.

Alexandre Birman
Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham Cotton And Canvas Sandals - Black
$495 $297
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Sandals
Sam Edelman Stanley Suede Mules
Sam Edelman Stanley Suede Mules

These Sam Edelman Stanley Suede Mules ($60) are the basic black heels you've been looking for — minus the basic.

Sam Edelman
Stanley Suede Mules - Black
$100 $60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Mules & Clogs
Equipment Keira Washed-silk Shirt
Equipment Keira Washed-silk Shirt

This Equipment Keira Washed-silk Shirt ($154) is about to replace your classic white button-down.

Equipment
Keira Washed-silk Shirt - Cream
$220 $154
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Equipment Longsleeve Tops
Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress
Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress

A day at the beach calls for a cute dress like this Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress - Light blue ($371) — treat yourself.

Zimmermann
Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress - Light blue
$530 $371
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Dresses
Nike Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers
Nike Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers

Embrace the millennial pink hype with cool-girl appeal in these Nike Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers ($66).

Nike
Air Max Thea Embossed Leather And Mesh Sneakers - Pink
$95 $66
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Mara Hoffman Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit
Mara Hoffman Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit

Embrace the nautical look in this Mara Hoffman Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit blue ($147).

Mara Hoffman
Lace-up Striped Organic Cotton-blend Terry Swimsuit - Midnight blue
$245 $147
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Tabitha Simmons Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals
Tabitha Simmons Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals

These Tabitha Simmons Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals ($375) come with the ideal heel height and a pop of cool color.

Tabitha Simmons
Belen Lace-up Suede Sandals - Tomato red
$625 $375
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tabitha Simmons Sandals
Isabel Marant Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals
Isabel Marant Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals

These Isabel Marant Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals ($546) are one of the brand's now-iconic pieces.

Isabel Marant
Jaeryn Studded Leather Sandals - Black
$910 $546
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Sandals
Tibi Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress
Tibi Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress

For Summer parties and lazy days alike, you'll reach for this effortless Tibi Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress ($270).

Tibi
Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Midi Dress - Red
$450 $270
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress
Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress

Say hello to the classic white Summer dress in this Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress ($332).

Saloni
Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White
$475 $332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses
