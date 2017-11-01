 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Check Out What Our Editors Are Shopping This November

It's pretty common around the POPSUGAR office to see the Shopping team sharing retailer links with one another. Most of it is related to content we're working on, but the rest of it is related to items we're currently keeping our eyes on. With cold-weather season officially settling in (definitely saw some turtleneck sweaters being worn this week), you'll notice a lot of our fashion and home finds are centered on staying cozy. See what the POPSUGAR Shopping editors are adding to their carts this November, and be sure to add some for yourself as well.

Madewell Coverall Jumpsuit
Mango Satined Fabric Ankle Boots
Clare Vivier Midi Sac Leather and Suede Shoulder Bag
H&M Long Biker Jacket
Madewell Embroidered Bristol Button-Down Shirt
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Saint Laurent Limited Edition Ultimate Lip Set
In2green Eco Swiss Cross Reversible Throw
Pamela Love Women's Deconstruct Hoop Earrings
Kate Spade Make Magic Champagne Bangle
West Elm Native Maps — Manhattan Print
KG Kurt Geiger Bounty Embellished Pearl Pink Pumps
Calvin Klein Velvet Triangle Bra
Etsy Amethyst Large Point With Calcite Cluster Polished
Jonathan Adler Pop Champagne Candle
Bumble and Bumble Bb. Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Nourishing Dry Shampoo With Hibiscus Extract
Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate
Seamless Contour Legging by FP Movement at Free People
Start Slideshow
Shopping Guide
Shop More
Levi's Jackets SHOP MORE
Levi's
Wool Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
from shopbop.com
$178
Levi's
Women's Military Jacket With Embroidered Patches
from Kohl's
$160$89.99
Levi's
Women's Bomber Jacket with Quilted Lining
from Kohl's
$160$89.99
Levi's
Hooded Military Jacket
from Macy's
$180
Levi's
Women's Patch Military Jacket
from Kohl's
$225$111.99
H&M Jackets SHOP MORE
H&M
Fitted Jacket
from H&M
$49.99$39.99
H&M
Wool-blend Blazer
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Biker Jacket
from H&M
$69.99
H&M
Cotton Corduroy Jacket
from H&M
$79.99
H&M
Biker Jacket
from H&M
$49.99
Clare Vivier Clutches SHOP MORE
Clare Vivier
Leopard Flat Haircalf Clutch
from shopbop.com
$245
Clare Vivier
Supreme Haircalf Fold Over Clutch
from shopbop.com
$275
Clare Vivier
Croc Embossed Leather Foldover Clutch - Green
from Nordstrom
$235
Clare Vivier
Genuine Calf Hair Leopard Print Foldover Clutch - Beige
from Nordstrom
$275
Clare Vivier
'Maison' Metallic Leather Foldover Clutch - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$209
Saint Laurent Lip Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Beauty
These 38 Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make You the Hero of Holiday Season
by Alaina Demopoulos
Holiday Beauty
Behold: The Ultimate Beauty Guide For the Lipstick-Lover in Your Life
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday Beauty
Wow! 10 Fabulous Beauty Products From the NEW Neiman Marcus Christmas Book!
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Beauty
20 Gift Sets Every Beauty-Lover Will Obsess Over This Season — All From Nordstrom
by Krista Jones
Kate Spade Bracelets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20 Must-Have Gifts From Kate Spade So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself
by Krista Jones
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts Under $75
32 Affordable Valentine's Day Gifts For Any Type of Lady in Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Your Best Babysitter — All Under $50!
by Lisa Horten
west elm Artwork AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Shopping Guide
The Prettiest Woven Wall Hangings You Can Buy
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Shopping Guide
70+ Wall Decor Picks That Make a Statement
by Angela Elias
Jonathan Adler Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty Shopping
Which Candle Should You Use Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Decorating Ideas
Your Zodiac Sign Will Decide Which Candle You Should Splurge On
by Brinton Parker
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Levi's Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lovelymadexo
redwhiteanddenim
brandirockmatthews
livelovesarablog
H&M Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kt.the.blondie
everydayurban
proverbialhearts
katherineinmanhattan
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds