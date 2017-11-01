Check Out What Our Editors Are Shopping This November

It's pretty common around the POPSUGAR office to see the Shopping team sharing retailer links with one another. Most of it is related to content we're working on, but the rest of it is related to items we're currently keeping our eyes on. With cold-weather season officially settling in (definitely saw some turtleneck sweaters being worn this week), you'll notice a lot of our fashion and home finds are centered on staying cozy. See what the POPSUGAR Shopping editors are adding to their carts this November, and be sure to add some for yourself as well.