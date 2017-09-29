Almost Every Look on This Runway Came From Princess Diana's Iconic Wardrobe

Virgil Abloh's Spring 2018 Off-White collection was highly anticipated. Days before he debuted his new line at Paris Fashion Week, the designer gave us a sneak peek at the modern-day Cinderella slippers he collaborated on with Jimmy Choo. But it turns out Cinderella was only the fictional princess Virgil wanted to pay tribute to. Most of his runway was actually devoted to Princess Diana, which came at the right time following the 20th anniversary of her death.

Many showgoers Instagrammed snaps of supermodel Naomi Campbell closing the show in biker shorts and an elegant tailored blazer, which paid homage to Princess Diana's off-duty wear and fancy occasion outfits all at once. But Virgil's catwalk was covered in references, from his Time and People magazine clutches — Princess Diana famously covered both publications — to a black and white blouse just like the one the late royal wore for a polo match in 1983. Read on to see every last detail, and compare some of Virgil's new clothes to the ones Princess Diana made iconic in her lifetime.