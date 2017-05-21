The Back of Olivia Culpo's Sexy Swimsuit Would Make Anybody Blush

Olivia Culpo might have found one of the most Instagrammable swimsuits of the Summer. The former Miss Universe winner isn't shy when it comes to posting sexy bikini shots (remember this red-hot Norma Kamali bikini?). Well, the model-turned-fashion-blogger is back at it again, this time in a sultry one-piece.

While hanging out in Turks and Caicos, Olivia posted pictures on Instagram in a printed, high-leg swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline. If you thought the front of her swimsuit was revealing, just wait until you see the back. She posted another snap of herself showcasing the one-piece's cheeky back that could make anybody blush. Have a look at the sexy swimsuit and shop similar pieces ahead.