The Back of Olivia Culpo's Sexy Swimsuit Would Make Anybody Blush

Olivia Culpo's Printed 1-Piece Instagram

Olivia Culpo might have found one of the most Instagrammable swimsuits of the Summer. The former Miss Universe winner isn't shy when it comes to posting sexy bikini shots (remember this red-hot Norma Kamali bikini?). Well, the model-turned-fashion-blogger is back at it again, this time in a sultry one-piece.

While hanging out in Turks and Caicos, Olivia posted pictures on Instagram in a printed, high-leg swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline. If you thought the front of her swimsuit was revealing, just wait until you see the back. She posted another snap of herself showcasing the one-piece's cheeky back that could make anybody blush. Have a look at the sexy swimsuit and shop similar pieces ahead.

Shop Brands
Boohoo · MinkPink · Motel · Pistol Panties · Jaded London · Rococo Sand · Mara Hoffman · Bond Eye
Olivia Culpo Wore a Printed 1-Piece

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

The High-Leg Swimsuit Featured a Plunging Neckline

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

And a Cheeky Back

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

SwimsuitsFashion InstagramsOlivia CulpoSwimwearGet The LookCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
Boohoo
Paisley Print Plunge Neck Swimsuit
from Asos
$32
MinkPink
Tropical Print Plunge Suit
from Asos
$91 $57
Motel
Paradise Print Swimsuit
from Asos
$64
Pistol Panties
High Leg Floral Swimsuit
from Asos
$79
Pistol Panties
High Leg Tie Dye Splash Swimsuit
from Asos
$76
Jaded London
Rose High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$64
Rococo Sand
Halter One Piece
from REVOLVE
$220 $99
Mara Hoffman
Criss Cross One Piece
from REVOLVE
$240
Bond Eye
Sunday Session Reversible One Piece Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$170
Shop More
Motel One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Motel
Kiki One Piece
from REVOLVE
$59
Motel
Everette One Piece Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$66
Motel
Juliette Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$66
Motel
Bella One Piece
from REVOLVE
$59
Motel
Cora One Piece
from REVOLVE
$51
Jaded London One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Jaded London
Rose High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$64
Jaded London
Leaf Print Rope Lace Up Swimsuit
from Asos
$87
Jaded London
Rainbow Sequin Fringe Swimsuit
from Asos
$95
Jaded London
Choker Embroidered Swimsuit
from Asos
$83 $42
Jaded London
Multicoloured Gingham Swimsuit
from Asos
$64
Pistol Panties One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Pistol Panties
High Leg Floral Swimsuit
from Asos
$79
Pistol Panties
High Leg Leopard Print Swimsuit
from Asos
$67
Pistol Panties
High Leg Tie Dye Splash Swimsuit
from Asos
$76
Pistol Panties
Paisley Pink Joss Swimsuit
from Asos
$79
Pistol Panties
Roise Stripe Swimsuit
from Asos
$72
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer
24 Summer Essentials Every Rainbow-Loving Girl Needs
by Macy Cate Williams
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Bride-Squad 1-Piece Is Perfection — and You'll Want It So Badly
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Swimwear Has a Sexy Detail You Don't Want to Miss
by Macy Daniela Martin
Motel One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jaimetoutcheztoi
bronwynbutler
luvbec
notjessfashion
Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
lunchpailsandlipstick
initialsla
shopstylesocial
