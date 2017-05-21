5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo's Printed 1-Piece Instagram The Back of Olivia Culpo's Sexy Swimsuit Would Make Anybody Blush May 21, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 46 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Olivia Culpo might have found one of the most Instagrammable swimsuits of the Summer. The former Miss Universe winner isn't shy when it comes to posting sexy bikini shots (remember this red-hot Norma Kamali bikini?). Well, the model-turned-fashion-blogger is back at it again, this time in a sultry one-piece. While hanging out in Turks and Caicos, Olivia posted pictures on Instagram in a printed, high-leg swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline. If you thought the front of her swimsuit was revealing, just wait until you see the back. She posted another snap of herself showcasing the one-piece's cheeky back that could make anybody blush. Have a look at the sexy swimsuit and shop similar pieces ahead. Shop Brands Boohoo · MinkPink · Motel · Pistol Panties · Jaded London · Rococo Sand · Mara Hoffman · Bond Eye Olivia Culpo Wore a Printed 1-Piece A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 15, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT The High-Leg Swimsuit Featured a Plunging Neckline A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 15, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT And a Cheeky Back A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 15, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT Share this post SwimsuitsFashion InstagramsOlivia CulpoSwimwearGet The LookCelebrity StyleShopping