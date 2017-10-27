 Skip Nav
You May Need a Magnifying Glass to Analyze Every Trendy Detail of Olivia Palermo's Outfit

Ever since Olivia Palermo made her debut on MTV's The City, we haven't stopped referring to the socialite for an endless supply of fashion inspiration, and her latest outfit has our heads spinning — in the best way possible. She attended the Fashion Group International's Annual Night of Stars Gala in NYC looking like the queen of Fall fashion, sporting an outfit that was bold in more ways than one.

The star wore a furry, powder-pink jacket over a dark floral blouse with a matching neck scarf. But her fluffy outerwear wasn't even the craziest part, as she was wearing not one, not two, but three velvet pieces in various colors: deep-mauve pants, light-pink shoes, and a blue clutch. I mean, the soft, luxurious material is practically everywhere this season, so can you really blame her for wanting to take the plunge and rock it from head to toe? Go big or go home, am I right?

Though her daring combination of velvety pieces is certainly striking all together, it's her shoes in particular that have us practically sprinting to get our credit cards (or rather, saving up our paychecks so we can actually afford them). A pair of Gianvito Rossi mules, the blush peep-toe shoes were covered in the prettiest floral embroidery accented with metallic gold thread. Both velvet and embroidery details on the same pair of shoes? Now that's what we call a double whammy.

Feeling just as tempted to splurge on her mules? Look ahead to see how Olivia styled hers, and then shop for that exact pair, along with similar, more affordable options.

42 Fall Styling Hacks So Good, They Could Only Be Invented by Olivia Palermo
