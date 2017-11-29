 Skip Nav
28 Chic Clutches That Are Perfect For Your Holiday Party

If you've already found your ideal outfits for your holiday parties this year, don't stop there. Adding some chic shoes (and most importantly, a standout bag) can instantly take your outfit to the next level. This season, invest in a new, versatile clutch that you can rock to your next soirée and beyond. We searched and found a wide variety of fun, stylish choices that will make that old red dress look like new. With glitter, metallic, faux fur, and even leopard print, you'll want to shop these festive finds. Take a look at our favorites.

INC International Concepts
Tamme Clutch, Created for Macy's
$59.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more INC International Concepts Bridal Bags
Express
glitter box clutch
$69.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Clutches
Forever 21
Faux Fur Round O-Ring Clutch
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Clutches
Cuyana
Bow Clutch
$275
from Cuyana
Buy Now See more Cuyana Women's Fashion
Milly
Glitter Stripe Box Clutch
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Milly Clutches
Urban Expressions
Faux Fur Baguette Crossbody by at Free People
$48
from Free People
Buy Now See more Urban Expressions Clutches
Dune
Heart Bag in Black
$103
from Asos
Buy Now See more Dune Clutches
Azalea
Crushed Velvet Clutch
$38
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Clutches
Loeffler Randall
Attaché Domed Ruffle Wristlet
$275
from Loeffler Randall
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Clutches
Cult Gaia
Acrylic Ark Mini Bag
$278
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Cult Gaia Clutches
And Other Stories Clutches
Velvet Clutch
$85
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Clutches
Alice + Olivia
Darla Laser Cut Stars Box Clutch
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Clutches
Edie Parker
Jean Solid Clutch
$895
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Clutches
Ted Baker
Bee Embellished Clutch Bag
$226
from Asos
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Clutches
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Metallic Envelope Clutch
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clutches
BaubleBar
Starlet Foldover Clutch
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Clutches
Eddie Borgo
Chet Minaudiere Circle Cross Body Bag
$1,490
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Eddie Borgo Clutches
Anthropologie
Striped Lucite Clutch
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clutches
Stella McCartney
falabella crystal stones clutch bag
$2,895 $1,737
from Stella McCartney
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Clutches
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Barbara Medium Envelope Clutch
$198 $148.50
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Clutches
Clare Vivier
Flat Calf Hair Clutch
$245
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Clutches
Mansur Gavriel
Grosgrain Mini Volume Clutch
$445
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Clutches
MANGO
Velvet coffer bag
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Clutches
Madewell
The Leather Pouch Clutch: Glitter Edition
$49.50
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Clutches
Sophia Webster
Vivi Leather-trimmed Faux Fur Clutch - Baby pink
$575 $345
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Clutches
Nina
Barlow Handbags
$75
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nina Wallets
Bloomingdale's Clutches
Ashlyn'd Glimmer Clutch
$525
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Clutches
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Leather Clutch
$95
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
