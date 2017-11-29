Party Clutches 2017
28 Chic Clutches That Are Perfect For Your Holiday Party
If you've already found your ideal outfits for your holiday parties this year, don't stop there. Adding some chic shoes (and most importantly, a standout bag) can instantly take your outfit to the next level. This season, invest in a new, versatile clutch that you can rock to your next soirée and beyond. We searched and found a wide variety of fun, stylish choices that will make that old red dress look like new. With glitter, metallic, faux fur, and even leopard print, you'll want to shop these festive finds. Take a look at our favorites.
Tamme Clutch, Created for Macy's
$59.50
from Macy's
Faux Fur Baguette Crossbody by at Free People
$48
from Free People
Attaché Domed Ruffle Wristlet
$275
from Loeffler Randall
Velvet Clutch
$85
from And Other Stories
Darla Laser Cut Stars Box Clutch
$395
Oversized Metallic Envelope Clutch
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Chet Minaudiere Circle Cross Body Bag
$1,490
falabella crystal stones clutch bag
$2,895 $1,737
from Stella McCartney
Barbara Medium Envelope Clutch
$198 $148.50
Grosgrain Mini Volume Clutch
$445
from MODA OPERANDI
The Leather Pouch Clutch: Glitter Edition
$49.50
from Madewell
Vivi Leather-trimmed Faux Fur Clutch - Baby pink
$575 $345
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Ashlyn'd Glimmer Clutch
$525
Leo Leather Clutch
$95
