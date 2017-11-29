28 Chic Clutches That Are Perfect For Your Holiday Party

If you've already found your ideal outfits for your holiday parties this year, don't stop there. Adding some chic shoes (and most importantly, a standout bag) can instantly take your outfit to the next level. This season, invest in a new, versatile clutch that you can rock to your next soirée and beyond. We searched and found a wide variety of fun, stylish choices that will make that old red dress look like new. With glitter, metallic, faux fur, and even leopard print, you'll want to shop these festive finds. Take a look at our favorites.