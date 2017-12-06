25 Party Dresses to Wear Now and Later

Holiday-themed dressing is definitely fun, but it's not always practical. While the holiday season is absolutely the perfect time and place to rock something sequined and sparkly, once January rolls around, those party dresses are likely to start collecting dust. If you're all about keeping things simple and investing in a few key items you love each season, it might make more sense to select a dress for your upcoming shindigs that can carry you through Winter, Spring, and beyond. Keep reading to see our superversatile picks.