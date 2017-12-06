 Skip Nav
25 Party Dresses to Wear Now and Later

Holiday-themed dressing is definitely fun, but it's not always practical. While the holiday season is absolutely the perfect time and place to rock something sequined and sparkly, once January rolls around, those party dresses are likely to start collecting dust. If you're all about keeping things simple and investing in a few key items you love each season, it might make more sense to select a dress for your upcoming shindigs that can carry you through Winter, Spring, and beyond. Keep reading to see our superversatile picks.

Banana Republic
Ruffle Shift Dress
$118
from Banana Republic
Buy Now See more Banana Republic Dresses
Rebecca Minkoff Mazy Dress
$198
from rebeccaminkoff.com
Buy Now
Yumi Kim
Carousel Dress
$228
from Yumi Kim
Buy Now See more Yumi Kim Dresses
H&M
Lace V-neck Dress
$79.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
Bailey 44
Georgina Dress
$228
from Bailey 44
Buy Now See more Bailey 44 Dresses
Reformation
Thyme Dress
$118
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
PrettyLittleThing
Polka Dot Tea Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing Evening Dresses
Jill Stuart
Women's Crepe Midi Dress
$388
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jill Stuart Day Dresses
Parker
Jojo Knit Dress
$328
from Parker
Buy Now See more Parker Dresses
Elizabeth and James
Dev Dress
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Cocktail Dresses
Michael Kors Star Chiffon Tie-Neck Dress
$105
from michaelkors.com
Buy Now
Mango Studded Dress
$100
from shop.mango.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Drapey Long-Sleeve Dress in Black Watch Plaid
$168
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Cinq à Sept
Women's Paloma Fit & Flare Dress
$465
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Cinq à Sept Evening Dresses
Lovers + Friends
Lana Dress
$180
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Dresses
Donna Morgan
Ruffled Lace Tunic Dress
$188
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Donna Morgan Cocktail Dresses
Kate Spade
Tapestry chiffon midi dress
$498
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Morning Light Satin Midi Dress
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Chelsea28
Women's Off The Shoulder Dress
$149
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Chelsea28 Cocktail Dresses
Topshop Dresses
Yas High neck maxi dress
$115
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
BHLDN Giselle Dress
$275
from bhldn.com
Buy Now
Asos
Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
& Other Stories Roses Midi Dress
$175
from stories.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Dresses
Women's C/meo Collective Influential Asymmetrical Tiered Dress
$175
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Dresses
Self-Portrait Cold Shoulder Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Dress
$510
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
