25 Party Dresses to Wear Now and Later
Holiday-themed dressing is definitely fun, but it's not always practical. While the holiday season is absolutely the perfect time and place to rock something sequined and sparkly, once January rolls around, those party dresses are likely to start collecting dust. If you're all about keeping things simple and investing in a few key items you love each season, it might make more sense to select a dress for your upcoming shindigs that can carry you through Winter, Spring, and beyond. Keep reading to see our superversatile picks.
Ruffle Shift Dress
$118
from Banana Republic
Polka Dot Tea Dress
$40
from Asos
Dev Dress
$395
from shopbop.com
Women's Paloma Fit & Flare Dress
$465
Ruffled Lace Tunic Dress
$188
from Anthropologie
Morning Light Satin Midi Dress
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Women's Off The Shoulder Dress
$149
Women's C/meo Collective Influential Asymmetrical Tiered Dress
$175
