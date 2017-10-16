 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Pippa Middleton's Affordable Bag Is Perfect For Running Errands in the Fall

Pippa Middleton showed off her casual meets preppy style in London wearing neutral basics: cuffed jeans, a button-down, a cozy gray sweater, white sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Not so basic? Her scalloped cognac bag that stuck out from miles away. It's actually the simple large camera bag ($225) from model Suki Waterhouse and her friend Poppy Jamie's accessory line, Pop & Suki.

Pippa affixed the brand's wavy, detachable strap ($45) to her crossbody for that eye-catching touch. The functional pouch also allowed her to go hands-free, so she could hang on to a shopping bag too. Keep reading to zoom in on Pippa's fashion moment, and if you like her choice to invest in standout leather (that also matches with everything), pick up the exact design or a similar version.

Related
The Shiny Gold Detail You May Have Missed on Pippa Middleton's White Sneakers
wavy, detachable strap
$45
Buy Now
Pop & Suki Scalloped Strap
$45
Buy Now
Zara Mini Geometric Bucket Bag
$30
Buy Now
Pippa Middleton's Affordable Bag Is Perfect For Running Errands in the Fall
Pippa Middleton's Affordable Bag Is Perfect For Running Errands in the Fall
Pippa Middleton's Affordable Bag Is Perfect For Running Errands in the Fall
Pippa's Pop & Suki Camera Bag
Pippa's Pop & Suki Scalloped Strap
Zara Mini Geometric Bucket Bag
Fendi By The Way Leather Crossbody Bag
Mansur Gavriel Ocean Bag
Trademark Scallop Hesse Bag
Loewe Wavy Stitches Strap For Handbag
Fendi Strap You Wave Studded Shoulder Strap For Handbag
Theory Suede Wavy Rivet Strap
Start Slideshow
Pop & SukiCelebrity Street StylePippa MiddletonGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Loewe Bags SHOP MORE
Loewe
Hammock leather tote
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$3,150
Loewe
Barcelona small leather cross-body bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,690
Loewe
Puzzle small leather cross-body bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,990
Loewe
Puzzle small leather cross-body bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,990
Loewe
Amazona small laced-leather bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$2,690
Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Mansur Gavriel
Saddle Leather Shoulder Bag - Burgundy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$895
Mansur Gavriel
Women's Large Bucket Bag
from Barneys New York
$595
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Bucket Bag
from MODA OPERANDI
$495
Mansur Gavriel
Patent Mini Mini Bucket Bag
from Marissa Collections
$345
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Mini Sun Tote Bag
from Neiman Marcus
$495
Theory Bags SHOP MORE
Theory
Perry Leather Shoulder Bag - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350
Theory
Post Small Soft Pouch in Nappa Leather
from Theory
$165
Theory
Whitney Bag in Nubuck Leather
from Theory
$315
Theory
Leather Belt Bag - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$165
Theory
Suede Signature Tote
from TheRealReal
$225$135
Nordstrom Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Kid Shopping
19 Back-to-School Products So Cute We Want Them For Ourselves — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Fitness Gear
12 Gym Bags So Fierce You'll Actually Be Motivated to Work Out
by Krista Jones
Family Travel
These 8 Pouches Will Make Diaper Bag Life So Much Easier
by Krista Jones
Oprah Winfrey
You Can Now See Every Gift on Oprah's 2015 Favorite Things List
by Quinn Keaney
Loewe Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thediariesofashopaholic
afewgoodygumdrops
plusheart
afewgoodygumdrops
Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lolo_russell
ashleyxnicole
inmyclosetblog
foggoffashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds