Pippa Middleton's Affordable Bag Is Perfect For Running Errands in the Fall

Pippa Middleton showed off her casual meets preppy style in London wearing neutral basics: cuffed jeans, a button-down, a cozy gray sweater, white sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Not so basic? Her scalloped cognac bag that stuck out from miles away. It's actually the simple large camera bag ($225) from model Suki Waterhouse and her friend Poppy Jamie's accessory line, Pop & Suki.

Pippa affixed the brand's wavy, detachable strap ($45) to her crossbody for that eye-catching touch. The functional pouch also allowed her to go hands-free, so she could hang on to a shopping bag too. Keep reading to zoom in on Pippa's fashion moment, and if you like her choice to invest in standout leather (that also matches with everything), pick up the exact design or a similar version.