This Coat Is So Popular For Fall, Your Boyfriend Will Want 1, Too

The checked tweed coat has been an iconic British signature since the 1800s, but this look never really goes out of style. For seasons, it's just gotten replaced with alternative jackets — the bomber, the trench, and the puffer to name a few — but plaid outerwear is back in full force. This past Fashion Week, we admired so many fresh iterations, some updated with highly structured shoulders, patchwork details, contrast lapels, or even interesting trimmings such as lace. This was the coat both men and women alike decided to pack as they hopped from city to city to see the shows and strike a pose for the cameras. Ahead, you'll find some great tips for styling your plaid, along with some standout shopping picks to add to your Fall and Winter wardrobe.

Zara Checked Trench Coat
$249
Structured Shoulders and a Nipped Waist Make For a Sleek Silhouette
Secure One Button and Let Tall Lace-Up Boots Peek Out From Underneath
Look For Turquoise Lines That Stand Out
Of Course, a Furry Trim Will Get You Noticed on the Street
Dress One Down With Jeans and Booties
Wear Yours With Modern Pieces Like Leather Shorts and a Velvet Beret
Let Contrast Lapels and Sleeves Stand Out
Find One Finished With Contrast Lace For Ladylike Appeal
They Come in All Different Cuts, From Short to Long
Look For Fresh and Modern Details, Like a Circle Patch
Add Some Color to Your Look in a Green-Tinted Style
Extended Pleating and Oversize Pockets Are Optional Add-Ons
Play With Texture and Pair With Corduroys
Push Up the Sleeves and Wear Yours Over a Hoodie
Dudes Can Do It, Too
Search For Autumnal Tones That Allow Your Brightest Accessories to Pop
Match Yours With a Classic Monogram Logo, Like Louis Vuitton
Hop Aboard the PVC Bandwagon, and Update Your Coat With an Overlay
Rather Than Securing Your Belt, Twist It Into a Loose Knot
Pair With Coordinated Trousers For a Full Suit Look
Zara Checked Trench Coat
Maje Galilee Houndstooth Coat
Off-White Belted Checked Coat
Mango Check Coat
Junarose Plus Coat In Check
Topshop Checked Colorblock Coat
MSGM Asymmetric-Ruffle Coat
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Nina Check Coat
Paper London Checked Coat
Vila Double Breasted Check Coat
Missoni Checked Coat
