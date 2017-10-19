This Coat Is So Popular For Fall, Your Boyfriend Will Want 1, Too

The checked tweed coat has been an iconic British signature since the 1800s, but this look never really goes out of style. For seasons, it's just gotten replaced with alternative jackets — the bomber, the trench, and the puffer to name a few — but plaid outerwear is back in full force. This past Fashion Week, we admired so many fresh iterations, some updated with highly structured shoulders, patchwork details, contrast lapels, or even interesting trimmings such as lace. This was the coat both men and women alike decided to pack as they hopped from city to city to see the shows and strike a pose for the cameras. Ahead, you'll find some great tips for styling your plaid, along with some standout shopping picks to add to your Fall and Winter wardrobe.