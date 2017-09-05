 Skip Nav
How to Make Your Old Coats Feel New Again For Fall — No Shopping Required

A good coat is an investment, which means we'll likely have it for a while. But when we've been wearing it for a few seasons straight, suddenly our of-the-moment furry jacket doesn't seem so "trendy" anymore. This feeling plagues us every Fashion Week, which leads to a quick Zara shopping spree. But this Fall, we want to go easy on the wallet.

Instead of buying a brand-new jacket, we're all about reworking the ones we have. Whether it's styling the coat with a belt bag or wearing it off the shoulders like Gigi Hadid, we found easy ways to rock your outerwear so it feels fresh and elevated. You've probably seen some street style stars do this already, so we rounded up our favorite looks and then broke down the tips for re-creating them. With that said, if you're really in dire need of a new jacket, we do have some options picked out as well.

Skip the Scarf
Add a Belt Bag
Go Monochrome
Wear It Off the Shoulder
Pair a Luxe Coat With Sneakers
Layer 2 Coats Together
Add a Pop of Color With an Accessory
Dress in All Primary Colors
