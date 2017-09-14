 Skip Nav
This Popular Street Style Trend Is Way Less Expensive Than You'd Think

Whether you meticulously follow street style stars on Instagram or just casually peruse the explore feature on your phone, you've probably noticed a few key trends pop up on the most daring of dressers. White boots is a huge one, but another that has really grabbed our attention is the plaid blazer. Rooted in equestrian culture, the structured menswear-inspired jacket doesn't have to send you down a regretful prep school path of short skirts and knee-high stockings. Toss a plaid blazer on over a unisex white t-shirt, then throw on your favorite jeans, and you've masterfully made the outwear casual and cool.

J.Crew
Campbell blazer in crimson plaid
$268 $129.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Jackets
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Glen Plaid Blazer
$34.80 $23.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Blazers
MANGO
Prince of Wales blazer
$119.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Blazers
Anthropologie Blazers
Cartonnier Plaid Long Blazer
$138
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Blazers
J.Crew
Regent blazer in vintage plaid
$168 $99.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Jackets
Aqua
Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer - 100% Exclusive
$138
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Aqua Blazers
Nordstrom Petite Jackets
Petite Women's Halogen Glen Plaid Jacket
$149
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Petite Jackets
Target Plus Jackets
A New Day Women's Plus Size Plaid Boyfriend Blazer - A New Day Gray
$34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Plus Jackets
Calvin Klein
Glen Plaid One-Button Blazer
$139 $104.25
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Blazers
Missguided
Grey Plaid Blazer
$95
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Blazers
Petite Women's Halogen Glen Plaid Jacket
Mango Prince of Wales Blazer
Missguided Grey Plaid Blazer
J.Crew Regent Blazer in Vintage Plaid
Love 21 Contemporary Glen Plaid Blazer
J.Crew Campbell Blazer in Crimson Plaid
Cartonnier Plaid Long Blazer
A New Day Women's Plus-Size Plaid Boyfriend Blazer
Calvin Klein Glen Plaid One-Button Blazer
Aqua Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
OuterwearStreet StyleFall
