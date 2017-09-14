Plaid Blazers
This Popular Street Style Trend Is Way Less Expensive Than You'd Think
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
This Popular Street Style Trend Is Way Less Expensive Than You'd Think
Whether you meticulously follow street style stars on Instagram or just casually peruse the explore feature on your phone, you've probably noticed a few key trends pop up on the most daring of dressers. White boots is a huge one, but another that has really grabbed our attention is the plaid blazer. Rooted in equestrian culture, the structured menswear-inspired jacket doesn't have to send you down a regretful prep school path of short skirts and knee-high stockings. Toss a plaid blazer on over a unisex white t-shirt, then throw on your favorite jeans, and you've masterfully made the outwear casual and cool.
Campbell blazer in crimson plaid
$268 $129.99
from J.Crew
LOVE 21 Contemporary Glen Plaid Blazer
$34.80 $23.99
from Forever 21
Cartonnier Plaid Long Blazer
$138
from Anthropologie
Regent blazer in vintage plaid
$168 $99.99
from J.Crew
Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer - 100% Exclusive
$138
from Bloomingdale's
Petite Women's Halogen Glen Plaid Jacket
$149
from Nordstrom
A New Day Women's Plus Size Plaid Boyfriend Blazer - A New Day Gray
$34.99
from Target
Glen Plaid One-Button Blazer
$139 $104.25
from Lord & Taylor
0previous images
-21more images