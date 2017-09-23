 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Already Own Fall's Most Popular Jacket — You Just Have to Update How You Wear It

You're probably pretty familiar with the trench coat. The silhouette dates back to World War I, when it could be seen on the backs of soldiers in combat. Usually long, often lined with protective materials to help you weather a storm, and quite often double-breasted with buttons and a matching belt, it's become a timeless staple.

But for Fall 2017, the trench is getting an update, as made all too clear by the
street style at Fashion Week. Ladies are working the outerwear in unexpected ways — like over a hoodie or pulled off the shoulder — and we're on board with the newest shoppable iterations too. Ahead, get a good idea for whether you prefer leather, a classic khaki shade, or something checked, then shop our favorite designs available now.

Zara Trench Coat With Removable Hood
$129
from zara.com
Buy Now
Coach
Suede Trench Coat
$1,500
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Coats
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Trench
$1,900
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Coats
Nordstrom Plus Outerwear
Plus Size Women's Elvi Long Trench Coat
$199 $119.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Outerwear
Zara Faux Suede Trench Coat
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Asos
Classic Trench
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
The Row
Neyton Long Leather Trenchcoat
$4,960
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more The Row Coats
Awake
Long Trench Coat
$1,295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Awake Coats
Burberry
Women's Vintage Check Plastic Trench Coat
$2,695
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Coats
MANGO
Puffed-shoulder trench
$129.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Coats
Zara Checked Trench Coat
$149
from zara.com
Buy Now
City Chic
Plus Size Women's 'Vinyl Weave' Braid Detail Faux Leather Trench Coat
$169 $118.30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Outerwear
Valentino
Double Breasted Leather Trench Coat
$7,980
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Valentino Coats
Balenciaga
Hybrid leather trench coat
$6,250
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Coats
Mix Textures, Styling a Leather Trench With Velvet Pants
Coordinate a Neutral-Colored One With Bright Boots
Give It a Girlie Touch With a Neck Scarf
Who Says You Need a Bomber to Look Sporty? Style With Trainers and High Socks
On a Cooler Day, Layer It Over a Hoodie
Let a Khaki-Colored Trench Play Up Gold Tones
Invest in a Snakeskin Version À La Anna Wintour
Work Yours Into a Monochrome Look in a Fall-Appropriate Shade
Go With Classic Booties and an Updated Jacket Silhouette
Meet a Mid-Length Trench With Bright Red Knee-High Boots
Cinch Your Waist With a Long, Thick Belt
Add Warmth With a Suede Material
Pair With Denim and Layer a Furry Colored Stole on Top
Throw Over a Chunky Bold-Colored Knit
Style It With Flared Pants That Fall Just Below the Hemline of Your Coat
If the Lining Is Unique, Make Sure It Peeks Out
Zara Trench Coat
Coach Suede Trench Coat
Diane von Furstenberg Leather Trench
Elvi Long Trench Coat
Zara Faux Suede Trench Coat
Asos Classic Trench
The Row Neyton Long Leather Trench Coat
Awake Long Trench Coat
Burberry Check Plastic Trench Coat
Mango Puffed-shoulder trench
Zara Checked Trench Coat
City Chic Vinyl Weave Trench Coat
Valentino Double Breasted Leather Trench Coat
Balenciaga Hybrid Trench Coat
Start Slideshow
OuterwearGet The LookStreet StyleJacketsFallCoatsTrendsFall FashionFashion WeekShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Zara Trench Coat With Removable Hood
from zara.com
$129
Coach
Suede Trench Coat
from Coach
$1,500
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Trench
from DVF.com
$1,900
Nordstrom
Plus Size Women's Elvi Long Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$199$119.40
Zara Faux Suede Trench Coat
from zara.com
$90
Asos
Classic Trench
from Asos
$87
The Row
Neyton Long Leather Trenchcoat
from Neiman Marcus
$4,960
Awake
Long Trench Coat
from shopbop.com
$1,295
Burberry
Women's Vintage Check Plastic Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$2,695
MANGO
Puffed-shoulder trench
from MANGO
$129.99
Zara Checked Trench Coat
from zara.com
$149
City Chic
Plus Size Women's 'Vinyl Weave' Braid Detail Faux Leather Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$169$118.30
Valentino
Double Breasted Leather Trench Coat
from LUISAVIAROMA
$7,980
Balenciaga
Hybrid leather trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$6,250
Shop More
Awake Coats SHOP MORE
Awake
Long Trench Coat
from shopbop.com
$1,295
Awake
Very Natural straw-effect coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$650$260
Awake
Double-breasted cotton trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,193
Awake
Women's Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$1,200
Awake
Double Breasted Tie Jacket
from shopbop.com
$1,095
Diane von Furstenberg Coats SHOP MORE
Diane von Furstenberg
Blaine Two coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$538$161
Diane von Furstenberg
Visconti-print cotton-blend trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,090
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Trench
from DVF.com
$1,900
Diane von Furstenberg
Contrast-stitching belted crepe coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,000
Diane von Furstenberg
Merino wool-blend coat
from mytheresa
$698
MANGO Coats SHOP MORE
MANGO
Checked Coat
from Asos
$221$57
MANGO
Oversized Premium Trench
from Asos
$222
MANGO
Oversized Button Detail Anorak
from Asos
$127$76
MANGO
Waxed Parka With Contrast Sleeves
from Asos
$121$51
Mango Outlet
Lapels cotton coat
from MANGO
$129.99$39
Burberry Coats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
There's Something Very Special About Queen Letizia of Spain's Navy Blue Coat
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Let These Queen Letizia Pictures Be a Reminder to Dust Off Your Trusty Trench Coat
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the Only Coat You'll Want and Need This Season
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the 1 Color Every Powerful Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe
by Macy Daniela Martin
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds