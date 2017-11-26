Plus-Size Holiday Dresses
Attention, Curvy Girls: These 15 Stylish Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays
This year, don't put off finding the perfect dress to the last minute or end up wearing something from the back of your closet that you hate. Treat yourself to a festive piece that makes you feel your best and flatters your curves. We made it easy this holiday season by rounding up a list of stylish choices that will turn heads and have everyone asking, "Where is that dress from?" Whether you're looking for a red-hot velvet pick or shiny sequins, we found a variety of styles at every price point to shop. Take a look at our favorites.
Curve Slinky Kimono Midi Dress Black
$43
from Missguided
Plus Size Belted Cape Dress
$169 $117.99
Club L Plus All Over Glitter Maxi Dress With Wrap Front Detail
$56
Plus Size Crushed Velvet Crochet Dress
$79 $59.99
Womens Plus black floral embellished maxi dress
$240
from River Island
Plus Size Women's Draped Back Beaded Dress
$198
from Nordstrom
Boohoo Plus V Neck Mesh Sleeve Bodycon Dress
$40
Plus Size Sequined Cold-Shoulder Dress
$259
Plus Size Women's Capelet Sequin Shift Dress
$209
from Nordstrom
Maya Plus Allover Tonal Sequin Maxi Dress
$204
Women's Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress
$29.99
from Target
Velvet Pleated Midi Dress
$99.95
from Lane Bryant
Pink Clove Cold Shoulder Wrap Mini Dress
$45
