 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Attention, Curvy Girls: These 15 Stylish Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Attention, Curvy Girls: These 15 Stylish Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays

This year, don't put off finding the perfect dress to the last minute or end up wearing something from the back of your closet that you hate. Treat yourself to a festive piece that makes you feel your best and flatters your curves. We made it easy this holiday season by rounding up a list of stylish choices that will turn heads and have everyone asking, "Where is that dress from?" Whether you're looking for a red-hot velvet pick or shiny sequins, we found a variety of styles at every price point to shop. Take a look at our favorites.

Related
Curvy Ladies, Here Is All the Fall Outfit Inspiration You Need
Missguided
Curve Slinky Kimono Midi Dress Black
$43
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Plus Dresses
Club L
Plus Velour Wrap Front Dress
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Club L Plus Dresses
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Belted Cape Dress
$169 $117.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Plus Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Club L Plus All Over Glitter Maxi Dress With Wrap Front Detail
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Sangria
Plus Size Crushed Velvet Crochet Dress
$79 $59.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Sangria Plus Dresses
River Island
Womens Plus black floral embellished maxi dress
$240
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Plus Dresses
Pisarro Nights
Plus Size Women's Draped Back Beaded Dress
$198
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Pisarro Nights Plus Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Boohoo Plus V Neck Mesh Sleeve Bodycon Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Adrianna Papell
Plus Size Sequined Cold-Shoulder Dress
$259
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Adrianna Papell Plus Dresses
Ellen Tracy
Plus Size Lace Sheath Dress
$99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Ellen Tracy Plus Dresses
Alex Evenings
Plus Size Women's Capelet Sequin Shift Dress
$209
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alex Evenings Plus Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Maya Plus Allover Tonal Sequin Maxi Dress
$204
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Ava & Viv Plus Dresses
Lane Bryant
Velvet Pleated Midi Dress
$99.95
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Pink Clove Cold Shoulder Wrap Mini Dress
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Missguided Slinky Kimono Dress
Club L Velour Dress
Calvin Klein Belted Dress
Club L Maxi Dress
Sangria Velvet Crochet Dress
River Island Floral Maxi Dress
Pisarro Nights Beaded Dress
Boohoo Mesh Sleeve Bodycon Dress
Adrianna Papell Sequined Dress
Ellen Tracy Lace Sheath Dress
Alex Evenings Capelet Shift Dress
Maya Allover Sequin Dress
Ava & Viv Velvet Wrap Dress
Lane Bryant Velvet Pleated Dress
Pink Clove Cold Shoulder Wrap Mini Dress
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Plus Size FashionHoliday FashionShopppingHolidayDresses
Shop Story
Read Story
Missguided
Curve Slinky Kimono Midi Dress Black
from Missguided
$43
Club L
Plus Velour Wrap Front Dress
from Asos
$35
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Belted Cape Dress
from Macy's
$169$117.99
Asos
Club L Plus All Over Glitter Maxi Dress With Wrap Front Detail
from Asos
$56
Sangria
Plus Size Crushed Velvet Crochet Dress
from Macy's
$79$59.99
River Island
Womens Plus black floral embellished maxi dress
from River Island
$240
Pisarro Nights
Plus Size Women's Draped Back Beaded Dress
from Nordstrom
$198
Asos
Boohoo Plus V Neck Mesh Sleeve Bodycon Dress
from Asos
$40
Adrianna Papell
Plus Size Sequined Cold-Shoulder Dress
from Macy's
$259
Ellen Tracy
Plus Size Lace Sheath Dress
from Macy's
$99
Alex Evenings
Plus Size Women's Capelet Sequin Shift Dress
from Nordstrom
$209
Asos
Maya Plus Allover Tonal Sequin Maxi Dress
from Asos
$204
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress
from Target
$29.99
Lane Bryant
Velvet Pleated Midi Dress
from Lane Bryant
$99.95
Asos
Pink Clove Cold Shoulder Wrap Mini Dress
from Asos
$45
Shop More
Sangria Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Sangria
Plus Size Crushed Velvet Crochet Dress
from Macy's
$79
Sangria
Plus Size Women's Puff Print Blouson Dress
from Nordstrom
$90
Sangria
Plus Size Women's A-Line Lace Gown
from Nordstrom
$128
Sangria
Plus Size Women's Pleat Midi Dress
from Nordstrom
$108
Sangria
Plus Size Women's Colorblock Lace Sheath Lace
from Nordstrom
$108
Club L Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Club L
Plus Size Cap Sleeve Mesh Insert Maxi Dress
from Asos
$76
Club L
Plus Wrap Slinky Maxi Dress With Long Sleeve
from Asos
$38
Club L
Plus Tie Front Wrap Detail Maxi Dress
from Asos
$48
Club L
Plus Bardot Bow Detail Midi Dress
from Asos
$48
Club L
Plus Velvet Wrap Dress With Fluted Sleeve
from Asos
$35
Asos Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Asos
TFNC Plus WEDDING Lace Detail Maxi Dress
from Asos
$119
Asos
Sweater Dress With Ruffle Shoulder
from Asos
$53$28
Asos
John Zack Plus Off Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress
from Asos
$60
Asos
Wiggle Dress With Cold Shoulder
from Asos
$67$40
Asos
Maya Plus Allover Tonal Sequin Maxi Dress
from Asos
$204
Asos Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You Can Still Buy Selena Gomez's $160 Sultry Nightgown From Her AMAs Performance
by Marina Liao
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez's $210 Wrap Dress Is Exactly What to Wear on Your Day Date
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring Fashion
The Ultimate Guide to Spring Dresses Perfect For Easter Sunday
by Allie Merriam
Queen Letizia
When It Comes to Summer Work Dresses, Queen Letizia Has a Type
by Alessandra Foresto
Club L Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stripesnvibes
stripesnvibes
sensiblestylista
thecurvyfashionsalad
Asos Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
musingsofacurvylady
societyofharlow
kristylyons
thecurvyfashionsalad
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds