Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras
This Plus-Size Model Re-created Victoria's Secret Ads — and She Looked Freakin' Beautiful

If you haven't heard of Tabria Majors, you will now. The curvy model made headlines when she re-created several Victoria's Secret campaign photos. The point of the shoot, according to Tabria, was to "revisit the conversation of average-sized women being represented in mainstream media." She stripped down to her skivvies — in the same exact ones the Angels wore — to show that all body types deserve to be celebrated. She wrote on Instagram, "Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."

Tabria's not the first one to re-create photos in order to make a powerful statement on diversity in fashion. Two months ago, another plus-size model redid Kim Kardashian's sexy swimsuit shoot for similar reasons. Scroll through to see Tabria's empowering images.

