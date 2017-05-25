9 Easy Plus-Size Outfits You Can Pull Off in Your Sleep

When it comes to plus-size fashion, there are no rules. You should wear what makes you feel strong, confident, and sexy, whether it's a printed top that shows off your shoulders or a pair of denim shorts that flaunts your stems. And, contrary to the belief that curvy women should stick to black — Chrissy Metz proved that's bullsh*t — you can indeed wear bright colors and prints. That's why designer Prabal Gurung launched a collection with Lane Bryant in the first place — to give plus-size women their pick of the latest trends.

Curvy women can wear anything and the fashion influencers ahead are proof. We rounded up nine Springtime outfits plus-size women can easily re-create, plus shopping to get you started. Go forth, experiment with the looks, and then take all the stylish Spring #OOTDs you can.