9 Easy Plus-Size Outfits You Can Pull Off in Your Sleep

Plus-Size Outfit Ideas For Spring

9 Easy Plus-Size Outfits You Can Pull Off in Your Sleep

When it comes to plus-size fashion, there are no rules. You should wear what makes you feel strong, confident, and sexy, whether it's a printed top that shows off your shoulders or a pair of denim shorts that flaunts your stems. And, contrary to the belief that curvy women should stick to black — Chrissy Metz proved that's bullsh*t — you can indeed wear bright colors and prints. That's why designer Prabal Gurung launched a collection with Lane Bryant in the first place — to give plus-size women their pick of the latest trends.

Curvy women can wear anything and the fashion influencers ahead are proof. We rounded up nine Springtime outfits plus-size women can easily re-create, plus shopping to get you started. Go forth, experiment with the looks, and then take all the stylish Spring #OOTDs you can.

Image Source: Victoria Monitzer of Rosewood Avenue
The corset trend is flattering on curvy ladies because not only does it cinch in the waist, but it'll also show off your silhouette. Wear the accessory with a dress or over a t-shirt.
Springtime weather allows you to wear jeans and a button-down without the addition of a heavy jacket. For a pop of color, we suggest wearing red heels.
If shoulders are your best assets, try any off-the-shoulder variations. Blogger Allison Teng mastered Spring vibes in a gingham-print midi dress and beige sandals. Toss in that wicker bag and you're ready for a vacay.
The easiest outfit formula is a white t-shirt and jeans, as evidenced by plus-size model Clementine Desseaux. No matter what size or shape you are, you can pull it off. To make the look your own, style it with booties or sneakers and add a colorful Springtime accessory.
Curvier women can pull off the layered look, too. The trick is to choose a flattering print (like vertical stripes) and add a pair of heels to elongate your legs. A short-sleeve vest also keeps you covered up, but shows off your arms, as seen here on blogger GabiFresh.
When it comes to shoes, there are no styles off limits for plus-size ladies. Try a pair of knee-high boots with shorts and an oversize button-down, like Nadia Aboulhosn. Not only is the outfit sexy, but you can avoid over-skin exposure.
Black is a universally flattering color, so it's time to invest in a black Springtime silk or cotton slip dress. Choose one that slightly flows away from your body and avoid heavy details like ruffles that might weigh down your outfit. If you want to stay covered up, wear a denim jacket, just like Nicolette Mason.
Rompers can reveal too much skin while a jumpsuit shows the right amount. Step into Spring in a playful printed one-piece and style it with a blazer vest, à la blogger Chastity Garner-Valentine. This is an outfit you can wear with sandals or ballet flats.
Curvier women are blessed with . . . curves! Highlight these qualities by choosing a top that cinches in the smallest part of your waist and then flares out — like a peplum design. A nice pair of fitted skinny jeans can also show off your best assets — just look to blogger Tanesha Awasthi for the proof.
