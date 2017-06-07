Honoring a Legend: A Tribute to Prince's Electrifying Style

In just 57 years, Prince lived the life of a legend. He lit up the stage with his iconic vocals, changed the music industry with his unique sound, and ignited the fashion world with a whimsical wardrobe all his own. In his wake, we're reminded of the magic in his bold style, a head-to-toe look he crafted and made his own with bright suiting, tunics, aviators, and rocker flares that became quintessentially Prince.

His influence has inspired generations and will be celebrated, but never replicated. Here, we're paying homage to the "Purple One" on what would have been his 59th birthday with a look at his fashion legacy.