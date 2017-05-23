5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice's "No Place Like Home" Loafers Your Simple Shoes Are Not on Par With Princess Beatrice's Embroidered Loafers May 23, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. One could say Princess Beatrice's style is pretty much at the same level as Kate Middleton's. Aside from her love of cocktail dresses and statement-making fascinators, Princess Beatrice apparently also has a knack for choosing amazing shoes. While at an award ceremony in London, Beatrice wore a blue wrap dress and a pair of silver loafers. At first glance, her shoes may look like just an ordinary pair of loafers. But when you look a little closer, you'll realize that her footwear comes embroidered with the phrase "No Place Like Home" across the front. Get a glimpse of her slip-ons and buy similar versions ahead. Related44 Times the Royals Were So Ridiculously High Fashion, We Couldn't Believe Our Eyes Shop Brands Patricia Green · Soludos · Aquazzura · Del Toro · C. Wonder Image Source: Getty Princess Beatrice Wore a Blue Wrap Dress, Simple Cardigan, and Silver Loafers Image Source: Getty / Ricky Vigil The Loafers Had "No Place Like Home" Written on Them Image Source: Getty Patricia Green Women's Bluebird Embroidered Slipper $72 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Patricia Green Slippers Soludos Hi Embroidered Platform Smoking Slipper Women's Slippers $85 $75.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms Aquazzura Malibu Wave-Print Loafer Slide, Blue Pattern $575 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Aquazzura Shoes Del Toro Travel Linen Smoking Loafers $350 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Del Toro Flats C. Wonder As Is Bee Happy" Embroidered Suede Loafers $58 from QVC Buy Now See more C. Wonder Flats Del Toro Wifey Linen Smoking Loafers $350 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Del Toro Evening Shoes Share this post The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrincess BeatriceLoafersGet The LookCelebrity StyleShoesShopping