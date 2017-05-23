Your Simple Shoes Are Not on Par With Princess Beatrice's Embroidered Loafers

One could say Princess Beatrice's style is pretty much at the same level as Kate Middleton's. Aside from her love of cocktail dresses and statement-making fascinators, Princess Beatrice apparently also has a knack for choosing amazing shoes.

While at an award ceremony in London, Beatrice wore a blue wrap dress and a pair of silver loafers. At first glance, her shoes may look like just an ordinary pair of loafers. But when you look a little closer, you'll realize that her footwear comes embroidered with the phrase "No Place Like Home" across the front. Get a glimpse of her slip-ons and buy similar versions ahead.