Your Simple Shoes Are Not on Par With Princess Beatrice's Embroidered Loafers

Princess Beatrice's "No Place Like Home" Loafers

Your Simple Shoes Are Not on Par With Princess Beatrice's Embroidered Loafers

One could say Princess Beatrice's style is pretty much at the same level as Kate Middleton's. Aside from her love of cocktail dresses and statement-making fascinators, Princess Beatrice apparently also has a knack for choosing amazing shoes.

While at an award ceremony in London, Beatrice wore a blue wrap dress and a pair of silver loafers. At first glance, her shoes may look like just an ordinary pair of loafers. But when you look a little closer, you'll realize that her footwear comes embroidered with the phrase "No Place Like Home" across the front. Get a glimpse of her slip-ons and buy similar versions ahead.

Image Source: Getty
Princess Beatrice Wore a Blue Wrap Dress, Simple Cardigan, and Silver Loafers
Princess Beatrice Wore a Blue Wrap Dress, Simple Cardigan, and Silver Loafers
Image Source: Getty / Ricky Vigil
The Loafers Had "No Place Like Home" Written on Them
The Loafers Had "No Place Like Home" Written on Them
Image Source: Getty
Patricia Green
Women's Bluebird Embroidered Slipper
$72
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Patricia Green Slippers
Soludos
Hi Embroidered Platform Smoking Slipper Women's Slippers
$85 $75.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms
Aquazzura
Malibu Wave-Print Loafer Slide, Blue Pattern
$575
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Aquazzura Shoes
Del Toro
Travel Linen Smoking Loafers
$350
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Del Toro Flats
C. Wonder
As Is Bee Happy" Embroidered Suede Loafers
$58
from QVC
Buy Now See more C. Wonder Flats
Del Toro
Wifey Linen Smoking Loafers
$350
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Del Toro Evening Shoes
