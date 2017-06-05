 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Princess Diana Always Ditched Her Hat on Hospital Visits
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
Swimwear
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 3  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Why Princess Diana Always Ditched Her Hat on Hospital Visits

Ahead of the Princess Diana fashion exhibit that opened at Kensington Palace, curator Eleri Lynn talked details with Vogue. Lynn discussed some of Diana's most memorable pieces and the occasions for which she'd wear them. While Diana wore plenty of glamorous gowns and stunning tiaras, there's a sweet story behind her modest floral "caring dress," which she frequently wore on hospital visits.

Princess Diana was photographed in the look at a São Paulo, Brazil, shelter in 1991, wearing no hat or gloves, but a gold choker, matching studs, and a long pendant. "You'll notice she is not wearing gloves. That's a royal protocol that she ditched because she liked to hold hands with people and make skin-to-skin contact," Lynn told Vogue, also explaining that she chose the costume jewelry for children to play with and nixed headwear because "you can't cuddle a child in a hat."

Scroll for a look at what was surely one of Princess Diana's most sentimental outfits.

Related
We're Tipping Our Hats to Princess Diana's Timeless Toppers

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrincess DianaCelebrity StyleDressesAccessoriesHatsJewelry
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years
by Brittney Stephens
Bella Hadid's Straw Hat and Bikini in the Bahamas
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Bikini Is Sexy — but That's Not What We're Obsessed With
by Sarah Siegel
What Did Princess Diana Study in School?
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
What Would Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Look Like?
The Royals
How Might Prince William Have a Say in Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring?
by Marcia Moody
Where Is Princess Diana Buried?
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds