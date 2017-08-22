 Skip Nav
Princess Iman of Jordan Is a Mini Royal Style Star You Just Can't Miss

Princess Iman Abdullah is only just starting to embrace the spotlight. The 20-year-old Jordanian princess and daughter of the always-stylish Queen Rania has been attending events with her family from a young age, but now that she's developed a taste for fashion — bold prints, caged heels, and embellished evening gowns not to be missed — we expect she'll start giving her mama a run for her money.

Queen Rania has made a flash with her standout designer pieces, including a fringed Balmain skirt and cherry-red Louis Vuitton bag, but Princess Iman has staples in her closet that'll make you look twice. Read on to see them all, and keep your eyes peeled for Iman's next outing. From her impressive athletic achievements to her schooling at Georgetown University, this mini royal's got a bright future and looks that fit the bill.

Iman's Got Caged Sandals to Coordinate With a Graphic-Print Dress
Even at an Early Age, She Made Matching Her Brother Look Stylish
Princess Iman's Power Color Is a Romantic Red
She Played Up This Embellished Blue Gown With Classic Pumps
When She Goes Casual, Princess Iman Wears Smart, Functional Flats
She Keeps a Fitted, Neutral Blazer in Rotation
She Coordinated With Queen Rania When They Wore Shades of Purple
And the Princess Keeps a Cozy, Fitted Cardigan on Hand
Princess Iman Pulled Off This Colorblock Skirt With Ease
She Chose an LBD in a Flattering Silhouette
When It Comes to Mary Jane Shoes, Princess Iman Was Way Ahead of the Trend
And Her Evening Coat Is Just as Elegant as Her Dress
