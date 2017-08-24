Princess Victoria’s Mesmerizing Dress Looks Like a Painting You’d Find at the Museum

For the royals, even a lunch date means dressing up in your finest. Princess Victoria of Sweden showed up to the Royal Palace wearing a Jennifer Blom dress that could only be described as a masterpiece. The ruffle cap sleeve ensemble fluttered as she walked and featured pleated details from the waist down. What was most stunning of all, however, was the dress's scenic print. Florals merged with blue skies, and there was even an image of a swan.

The outfit practically resembled a beautiful impressionist painting you'd find on the walls of a museum. Princess Victoria kept the accessories to a minimum — just a few bracelets, a watch, and feather earrings — to let the dress really speak for itself. Of course, for the royal, this look is just one of many stunning outfits she has in her closet. Read ahead to see her dress from all angles, then shop similar picks below.