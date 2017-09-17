 Skip Nav
Award Season
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
Award Season
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Tracee Ellis Ross
Let's Just Call Tracee Ellis Ross the Queen in Chanel at the Emmys
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Priyanka Chopra's Feathered Emmys Gown Is the Definition of Fierce

We've been following Priyanka Chopra's style for some time now, and the actress has continuously delivered with one amazing look after another. The Quantico star showed up at the 2017 Emmys red carpet wearing an ethereal white Balmain gown. The long-sleeved dress was embroidered with silver beads and featured a long feathered train. Have a look at all angles of Priyanka's white-hot gown ahead.

Related
We Couldn't Help but Cheer When We Saw What Was Pinned to Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Clutch

Priyanka Chopra's Feathered Emmys Gown Is the Definition of Fierce
Priyanka Chopra's Feathered Emmys Gown Is the Definition of Fierce
Priyanka Chopra's Feathered Emmys Gown Is the Definition of Fierce
Priyanka Chopra's Feathered Emmys Gown Is the Definition of Fierce
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Priyanka ChopraAll AnglesAward SeasonBalmainRed CarpetCelebrity StyleDressesEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Kelsey Garcia
Balmain Collection Spring 2017
Kim Kardashian
We Bet Kim Kardashian Just Added This Whole Spring Collection to Her Closet
by Samantha Sutton
Zoe Kravitz Dior Dress Emmys 2017
Zoe Kravitz
by Marina Liao
Emmy Winners List 2017
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Anna Faris at the 2017 Emmys
Anna Faris
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds