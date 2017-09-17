Priyanka Chopra's Feathered Emmys Gown Is the Definition of Fierce

We've been following Priyanka Chopra's style for some time now, and the actress has continuously delivered with one amazing look after another. The Quantico star showed up at the 2017 Emmys red carpet wearing an ethereal white Balmain gown. The long-sleeved dress was embroidered with silver beads and featured a long feathered train. Have a look at all angles of Priyanka's white-hot gown ahead.