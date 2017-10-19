Queen Rania’s Printed Skirt Will Remind You of Summer, but You’ll Want to Wear It For Fall

Although we have our eyes trained on Kate Middleton's style, there's another royal who we pay close attention to: Queen Rania of Jordan. Her closet is full of designer staples, including pieces by Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, and Givenchy Haute Couture. Just recently, she flexed her fashion prowess once again at a graduation ceremony for the Queen Rania Teacher Academy in Amman. The royal wore a billowy sleeved Tibi top and a bright, Fendi chiffon maxi skirt ($1,000).

Queen Rania looked effortlessly casual — like she was going on a Summer picnic — yet her ensemble, with the addition of a pair of heels, was tastefully styled and appropriate for the special event. Since her skirt is from Fendi's resort '17 collection, it's still available to shop. And if you wish, you can also scoop up her Tibi top ($375) and re-create the exact outfit at home.