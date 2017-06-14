6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Rainbow Rainbow Heels Even Unicorns Will Be Jealous of These 7 Rainbow Heels June 14, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 39 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Not only are rainbow heels the most cheerful option for your feet, but they're also versatile. I mean, they're rainbow after all — they literally match everything. We rounded up our favorite statement-making pairs that will give you automatic joy. Snag yourself a pair and wear them all Summer long. RelatedThe Rainbow Sneakers You Didn't Know You Needed — Till Now Shop Brands Dolce & Gabbana · Sophia Webster · Alice + Olivia · Salvatore Ferragamo Dolce & Gabbana Sequin Sandal If you don't wear these sequined sandals ($795) on a night out, you're not partying right. We adore the diamond buckle on the ankle strap — you can never have too much sparkle. Wear this with a red or pink minidress so you can show off your feet. These shoes deserve to shine. Dolce & Gabbana Sequin Sandal $795 from Marissa Collections Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Sandals Tamara Mellon Pride 105 Elaphe Heels All proceeds from these Tamara Mellon Pride 105 Elaphe Heels ($425) will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center in honor of Pride Month. The rainbow shoes were designed to represent equality and empowerment. Not only do we love the meaning behind these shoes, but they're also gorgeous. We'll proudly wear these all Summer long. Tamara Mellon Pride 105 Elaphe Heels $425 from tamaramellon.com Buy Now Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals These knotted leather sandals ($495) have a great design story behind them. Sophia Webster was inspired by her visit to Rio de Janeiro when she created these shoes. Look closely and you'll see flecks of gold in the heels. We definitely think the pair is worthy of a vacation. Sophia Webster Copacabana Knotted Leather Sandals - Blue $495$248 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals Alice + Olivia Multi Colby Suede Heel Let's be honest, we're going to wear these suede heels ($330) with everything. Fashion influencers like Aimee Song have fallen in love with this shoe as well. We don't have to tell you how to style these little gems because they will work with everything you own. So much goodness! Alice + Olivia Multi Colby Suede Heel $330 from alice + olivia Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Pumps Ban.do Charlotte Stone Rainbow Platforms Channel your inner '70s goddess in these Ban.do Charlotte Stone Rainbow Platforms ($315). The elevated platform will keep you comfortable, so you'll be able to wear these all day long. The cork heel would look casual and playful with a denim dress. Prepare for the compliments to pour in. Ban.do Charlotte Stone Rainbow Platforms $315 from bando.com Buy Now Sophia Webster Fire Bird Wing Mirror Leather Sandals We're digging the pastel interpretation of a rainbow on these leather sandals ($900). The array of colors looks great against the silver heels. Sophia Webster drew inspiration from birds to create these shoes. They would be gorgeous with a chiffon midi dress. Sophia Webster 'Fire Bird' wing mirror leather sandals $900 from Lane Crawford Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals Salvatore Ferragamo Rainbow Beaded Sandals The gold heel on these rainbow sandals ($680) includes multicolor bead embellishments. These shoes look like a work of art. Keep your jewelry minimal so you can allow the heels to be the focal point of your look. If you need outfit inspiration, we like the idea of pairing these with jeans. Salvatore Ferragamo Rainbow Beaded Sandals w/ Tags $680$476 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Sandals RainbowHeelsShoesShopping