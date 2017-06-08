 Skip Nav
Don't Even Attempt a Beach Weekend Without Soaking Up These Retro Swimsuit Photos

If you sat me down in front of the TV as a kid and turned on any of Ann-Margret's films, I'd sing along for hours. When it came to Viva Las Vegas, the 1964 romantic comedy she starred in with Elvis Presley, I could not wait for "the yellow swimsuit" scene. I swear it inspired the one-pieces of my youth, and I especially loved that it came complete with a cover-up — a matching essential, if you will.

So many iconic actresses from the 1940s through the 1970s were on board with this look. Bikinis came matching with head scarves, bottoms were high-waisted and ruched, and there was no graphic print too striking to pull off. Some of the now-iconic snapshots below are from the sets of major movies, while others are simply candid poolside moments. Either way, we can't get enough of these swimsuits. After all, they're plenty similar to the ones we're still shopping for today.

