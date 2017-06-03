6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Retro Swimsuits When You See These Retro-Inspired Swimsuits, You'll Know Why We Love Them June 3, 2017 by Marina Liao 15 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you really want to stand out in your swimsuit, go for a retro style. Think a '60s- or '80s-inspired silhouette. We particularly fell in love with high-waisted bottoms and the pinup-style theme that's ubiquitous in this season's swim selections. Instead of looking outdated, the options ahead are modern twists on old classics, and even stars like Kendall Jenner are on board with the retro feel. This Summer, time-travel back a few decades when swimsuit shopping — you won't be disappointed. Shop Brands Girl Howdy · Unique Vintage · Tommy Hilfiger · Kate Spade · Dolce & Gabbana · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Floozie by Frost French · Lauren Ralph Lauren · Mara Hoffman · Tory Burch · GUESS · La Perla · Seafolly · Asos · L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Bikini Dolce & Gabbana's retro-inspired floral bikini ($670) features underwired balconette cups and high-rise briefs. Dolce & Gabbana Floral-print Bikini - Fuchsia $670 $469 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear Kate Spade Polka Dot One Piece Swimsuit Polka dots are classic, and this Kate Spade swimsuit ($128) looks super flattering. Kate Spade swimsuit $128 from ww2.lordandtaylor.com Buy Now Daze Days Retro Block Ops Contrasting straps make for the coolest colorblock design ($157). colorblock design $157 from lyst.com Buy Now Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Seersucker Bikini Lisa Marie Fernandez's three-piece bikini set ($595) comes with a long-sleeved cropped cardigan, a top, and high-rise bottoms with nautical buttons. Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Seersucker Bikini - Storm blue $595 $416 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear ASOS French Frill Balconette Bikini Top This bright yellow option from ASOS ($45) is feminine and full-on glamour. Floozie by Frost French Frill Balconette Bikini Top A-E Cup $45 from Asos Buy Now See more Floozie by Frost French Two-Piece Swimwear Ralph Lauren Halter Ruched Swimdress The skirted detail and halter style on this Ralph Lauren swimsuit ($120) add a retro flair. Lauren Ralph Lauren Halter Ruched Tummy-Control Swimdress $120 $89.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Lauren Ralph Lauren One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Printed Bikini This Mara Hoffman swimsuit ($245) not only has a retro checked pattern, but the fabric also comes with SPF 50 protection. Mara Hoffman Printed Bikini - Mustard $245 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear Tory Burch Solid Peplum Swimsuit The balconette cups and peplum hem on this Tory Burch swimsuit ($225) will give you the sexiest shape yet. Tory Burch Solid Peplum Swimsuit - Black $225 $135 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch One-Piece Swimwear ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit The cherry print and halter style on this ModCloth swimsuit ($90) are as retro as it gets. ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit in 6 $89.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear Guess Gingham Bikini Top You can get a retro feel in Summer's hottest print (gingham) with this Guess bikini ($49). GUESS Gingham Bikini Top $49 from GUESS Buy Now See more GUESS Two-Piece Swimwear La Perla Ribbed Underwired Swimsuit This sexy La Perla one-piece ($485) can double as your "going out" bodysuit. La Perla Ribbed Underwired Swimsuit - Black $485 $340 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more La Perla One-Piece Swimwear Seafolly Riviera Coast Stripe Soft Cup Halter Top For small-chested ladies, this Seafolly halter top bikini ($112) will lift the girls right up. Seafolly Riviera Coast Stripe Soft Cup Halter Top $112 $60.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear ASOS Fuller Bust Gingham Frill Bikini Top This sweet frill top from ASOS ($32) features a sexy lace-up style in the front. Asos FULLER BUST Exclusive Gingham Frill Bikini Top DD-G $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear L'agent by Agent Provocateur Sophiia Lace-Up Swimsuit L'agent by Agent Provocateur's retro denim swimsuit ($200) has high-cut legs and an open back. L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Sophiia Lace-up Swimsuit - Mid denim $200 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more L'Agent by Agent Provocateur One-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Pucker Poppy Bandeau Swimsuit A knotted bow on this lavender swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez ($425) is sweet and simple. Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear Pucker Poppy Bandeau Swimsuit $425 $128 from Nancy Meyer Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear