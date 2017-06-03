 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
When You See These Retro-Inspired Swimsuits, You'll Know Why We Love Them

Retro Swimsuits

When You See These Retro-Inspired Swimsuits, You'll Know Why We Love Them

If you really want to stand out in your swimsuit, go for a retro style. Think a '60s- or '80s-inspired silhouette. We particularly fell in love with high-waisted bottoms and the pinup-style theme that's ubiquitous in this season's swim selections. Instead of looking outdated, the options ahead are modern twists on old classics, and even stars like Kendall Jenner are on board with the retro feel. This Summer, time-travel back a few decades when swimsuit shopping — you won't be disappointed.

Related
This Type of Bikini Bottom Can Make Your Legs Appear Longer

Shop Brands
Girl Howdy · Unique Vintage · Tommy Hilfiger · Kate Spade · Dolce & Gabbana · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Floozie by Frost French · Lauren Ralph Lauren · Mara Hoffman · Tory Burch · GUESS · La Perla · Seafolly · Asos · L'Agent by Agent Provocateur
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Bikini
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Bikini

Dolce & Gabbana's retro-inspired floral bikini ($670) features underwired balconette cups and high-rise briefs.

Dolce & Gabbana
Floral-print Bikini - Fuchsia
$670 $469
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear
Kate Spade Polka Dot One Piece Swimsuit
Kate Spade Polka Dot One Piece Swimsuit

Polka dots are classic, and this Kate Spade swimsuit ($128) looks super flattering.

Kate Spade swimsuit
$128
from ww2.lordandtaylor.com
Buy Now
Daze Days Retro Block Ops
Daze Days Retro Block Ops

Contrasting straps make for the coolest colorblock design ($157).

colorblock design
$157
from lyst.com
Buy Now
Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Seersucker Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Seersucker Bikini

Lisa Marie Fernandez's three-piece bikini set ($595) comes with a long-sleeved cropped cardigan, a top, and high-rise bottoms with nautical buttons.

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Genevieve Seersucker Bikini - Storm blue
$595 $416
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS French Frill Balconette Bikini Top
ASOS French Frill Balconette Bikini Top

This bright yellow option from ASOS ($45) is feminine and full-on glamour.

Floozie by Frost French
Frill Balconette Bikini Top A-E Cup
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Floozie by Frost French Two-Piece Swimwear
Ralph Lauren Halter Ruched Swimdress
Ralph Lauren Halter Ruched Swimdress

The skirted detail and halter style on this Ralph Lauren swimsuit ($120) add a retro flair.

Lauren Ralph Lauren
Halter Ruched Tummy-Control Swimdress
$120 $89.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Lauren Ralph Lauren One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman Printed Bikini
Mara Hoffman Printed Bikini

This Mara Hoffman swimsuit ($245) not only has a retro checked pattern, but the fabric also comes with SPF 50 protection.

Mara Hoffman
Printed Bikini - Mustard
$245
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Tory Burch Solid Peplum Swimsuit
Tory Burch Solid Peplum Swimsuit

The balconette cups and peplum hem on this Tory Burch swimsuit ($225) will give you the sexiest shape yet.

Tory Burch
Solid Peplum Swimsuit - Black
$225 $135
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch One-Piece Swimwear
ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit
ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit

The cherry print and halter style on this ModCloth swimsuit ($90) are as retro as it gets.

ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear
ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit in 6
$89.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear
Guess Gingham Bikini Top
Guess Gingham Bikini Top

You can get a retro feel in Summer's hottest print (gingham) with this Guess bikini ($49).

GUESS
Gingham Bikini Top
$49
from GUESS
Buy Now See more GUESS Two-Piece Swimwear
La Perla Ribbed Underwired Swimsuit
La Perla Ribbed Underwired Swimsuit

This sexy La Perla one-piece ($485) can double as your "going out" bodysuit.

La Perla
Ribbed Underwired Swimsuit - Black
$485 $340
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more La Perla One-Piece Swimwear
Seafolly Riviera Coast Stripe Soft Cup Halter Top
Seafolly Riviera Coast Stripe Soft Cup Halter Top

For small-chested ladies, this Seafolly halter top bikini ($112) will lift the girls right up.

Seafolly
Riviera Coast Stripe Soft Cup Halter Top
$112 $60.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Fuller Bust Gingham Frill Bikini Top
ASOS Fuller Bust Gingham Frill Bikini Top

This sweet frill top from ASOS ($32) features a sexy lace-up style in the front.

Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Gingham Frill Bikini Top DD-G
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
L'agent by Agent Provocateur Sophiia Lace-Up Swimsuit
L'agent by Agent Provocateur Sophiia Lace-Up Swimsuit

L'agent by Agent Provocateur's retro denim swimsuit ($200) has high-cut legs and an open back.

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur
Sophiia Lace-up Swimsuit - Mid denim
$200
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more L'Agent by Agent Provocateur One-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez Pucker Poppy Bandeau Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Pucker Poppy Bandeau Swimsuit

A knotted bow on this lavender swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez ($425) is sweet and simple.

Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Pucker Poppy Bandeau Swimsuit
$425 $128
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer ShoppingSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearSummerVintage
Shop Story
Read Story
Girl Howdy
Girlhowdy Helen Button Crop Bikini Top 8137846
from Swimoutlet
$20
Wala Swim
White Sands Convertible Retro Tankini
from Wala Swim
$140 $79
Unique Vintage
Garbo Sailor Retro Halter One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos
$88 $70.99
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Duskii - Maui Striped Neoprene Swimsuit - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$220
Tommy Hilfiger
Retro Flag Flag Color Block One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos
$92 $64.40
Kate Spade
Limelight Bandeau One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos Luxury
$140 $112.99
Dolce & Gabbana
Floral-print Bikini - Fuchsia
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$670 $469
Kate Spade swimsuit
from ww2.lordandtaylor.com
$128
colorblock design
from lyst.com
$157
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Genevieve Seersucker Bikini - Storm blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595 $416
Floozie by Frost French
Frill Balconette Bikini Top A-E Cup
from Asos
$45
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Halter Ruched Tummy-Control Swimdress
from Macy's
$120 $89.99
Mara Hoffman
Printed Bikini - Mustard
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$245
Tory Burch
Solid Peplum Swimsuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$225 $135
ModCloth
ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit in 6
from ModCloth
$89.99
GUESS
Gingham Bikini Top
from GUESS
$49
La Perla
Ribbed Underwired Swimsuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$485 $340
Seafolly
Riviera Coast Stripe Soft Cup Halter Top
from 6pm.com
$112 $60.99
Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Gingham Frill Bikini Top DD-G
from Asos
$32
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur
Sophiia Lace-up Swimsuit - Mid denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$200
Nancy Meyer
Pucker Poppy Bandeau Swimsuit
from Nancy Meyer
$425 $128
Shop More
ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
ModCloth
ModCloth Do the Bright Thing One-Piece Swimsuit in XS
from ModCloth
$69.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Sporty and Splashy One-Piece Swimsuit in Cranberry in XS
from ModCloth
$74.99
Esther Williams
Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red - 16-34 in 28
from ModCloth
$89.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Pin-Up Princess One-Piece Swimsuit in 6
from ModCloth
$89.99
ModCloth
ModCloth Meshed Opportunity One-Piece Swimsuit in S
from ModCloth
$74.89
Girl Howdy Plus Swimwear SHOP MORE
Girl Howdy
Girlhowdy Helen Button Crop Bikini Top 8137846
from Swimoutlet
$20
Girl Howdy
Girlhowdy Sandy Dots Button Front Cover Up 8120072
from Swimoutlet
$34.95 $33
Girl Howdy
Girlhowdy Annie Frock One Piece Swimsuit 8117893
from Swimoutlet
$79 $39.50
Girl Howdy
Girlhowdy Sandy Dots Halter Bikini Top 8137848
from Swimoutlet
$20 $19
Girl Howdy
Girlhowdy Sandy Halter Frock One Piece Swimsuit 8117892
from Swimoutlet
$79 $47.40
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Asos
Mix and Match High Waist High Leg Bikini Bottom with Eyelets
from Asos
$19
Missguided
Mix & Match Leg High Bikini Bottom
from Asos
$13
Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Tile Print Hidden Underwire Bikini Top DD-G
from Asos
$32
Asos
Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham
from Asos
$29
Wolfwhistle
Wolf & Whistle Snow Leopard Print Bikini Top DD-G Cup
from Asos
$46
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuit For Your Skin Tone and Body Shape
by Stephanie Araujo
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
19 Brazilian-Cut Bikinis to Show Off Your Booty
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's Bikini Looks Like It's Covered in Polka Dots — but It's Not!
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
toreystreasures
sassyredlipstick
difrancescoplasticsurgery
emma.brwn
Tommy Hilfiger One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
oliamajd
oliamajd
laiamagazine
oliamajd
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alissaschrank
crayonsinmylouboutins
confetticloset
winsomelychic
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds