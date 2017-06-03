When You See These Retro-Inspired Swimsuits, You'll Know Why We Love Them

If you really want to stand out in your swimsuit, go for a retro style. Think a '60s- or '80s-inspired silhouette. We particularly fell in love with high-waisted bottoms and the pinup-style theme that's ubiquitous in this season's swim selections. Instead of looking outdated, the options ahead are modern twists on old classics, and even stars like Kendall Jenner are on board with the retro feel. This Summer, time-travel back a few decades when swimsuit shopping — you won't be disappointed.



This Type of Bikini Bottom Can Make Your Legs Appear Longer Related