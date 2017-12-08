 Skip Nav
In Case You Didn't Notice Rihanna's Crystal Gucci Socks, She Provided a Close-Up
In Case You Didn't Notice Rihanna's Crystal Gucci Socks, She Provided a Close-Up

As the ancient proverb goes, "It's ugly until Rihanna decides it's not." The latest proof of that comes in the form of the crystal Gucci socks the 29-year-old pop star and makeup mogul recently paired with white stilettos.

On Instagram, Rihanna shared a posed picture wearing the monochromatic sock-heel pairing, then provided a close-up of the socks in another post. Along with the extravagant accessory, Rihanna wore a black minidress and a retro-looking Gucci windbreaker. Since $1,340 is a lot to drop on a pair of socks, we've included similar selections ahead, as well as Rihanna's exact pair.

Gucci Knit Socks with Crystal Interlocking G
Out From Under Lace Jewel Sock
Wolford Love Letter Socks
Missguided White Mesh Diamante Socks
Pan & The Dream Tulle Socks with Swarovki Crystals
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gucci
Knit Socks with Crystal Interlocking G
from Neiman Marcus
$1,340
Out From Under
Lace Jewel Sock
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Wolford
Love Letter Socks
from Nancy Meyer
$49
Missguided
White Mesh Diamante Socks
from Missguided
$14
Need Supply Co.
Tulle Socks with Swarovki Crystals
from Need Supply Co.
$120$65
Shop More
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds