In Case You Didn't Notice Rihanna's Crystal Gucci Socks, She Provided a Close-Up

As the ancient proverb goes, "It's ugly until Rihanna decides it's not." The latest proof of that comes in the form of the crystal Gucci socks the 29-year-old pop star and makeup mogul recently paired with white stilettos.

On Instagram, Rihanna shared a posed picture wearing the monochromatic sock-heel pairing, then provided a close-up of the socks in another post. Along with the extravagant accessory, Rihanna wore a black minidress and a retro-looking Gucci windbreaker. Since $1,340 is a lot to drop on a pair of socks, we've included similar selections ahead, as well as Rihanna's exact pair.