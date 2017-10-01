The Evolution of Royal Pregnancy Style Through the Years

While we await the first appearance of the Duchess of Cambridge since her third pregnancy was announced, we can only dream of the style choices she will make over the coming months, so what better time to take a look at some of the fashion choices of other royal moms-in-the-making from over the years? From hush-hush tailoring and the art of misdirection to bump-enhancing clingy styles and rising hemlines, times have changed in the seven decades since the queen was pregnant for the first time. In the 1940s, then-Princess Elizabeth opted for clever tailoring, while in recent years, the Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall have embraced their blooming waistlines. We take a look at how royal pregnancy style has changed with each new mom-to-be . . .