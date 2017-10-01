 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Makes These 12 Royal Updates to Her Wardrobe Every Fall
The Evolution of Royal Pregnancy Style Through the Years

While we await the first appearance of the Duchess of Cambridge since her third pregnancy was announced, we can only dream of the style choices she will make over the coming months, so what better time to take a look at some of the fashion choices of other royal moms-in-the-making from over the years? From hush-hush tailoring and the art of misdirection to bump-enhancing clingy styles and rising hemlines, times have changed in the seven decades since the queen was pregnant for the first time. In the 1940s, then-Princess Elizabeth opted for clever tailoring, while in recent years, the Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall have embraced their blooming waistlines. We take a look at how royal pregnancy style has changed with each new mom-to-be . . .

Queen Elizabeth II, 1948
Queen Elizabeth II, 1950
Queen Elizabeth II, 1959
Princess Margaret, 1961
Princess Margaret, 1964
Princess Anne, 1977
Princess Anne, 1981
Princess Diana, 1982
Princess Diana, 1984
Sarah, Duchess of York, 1988
Sarah, Duchess of York, 1990
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 2003
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 2007
Autumn Phillips, 2010
Autumn Phillips, 2012
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 2013
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 2015
Zara Phillips, 2013
