Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Style Is So Rad, She Launched Apparel to Go With It

Selena Gomez's new music video for "Bad Liar" is . . . weird. She even warned us we might have that reaction when she posted a Instagram Story teaser for the video (directed by Jesse Peretz). Throughout, Selena slips into different outfits that are straight out of the '70s (just like the Talking Heads single "Psycho Killer" that the track samples), including psychedelic blouses, track jackets, vintage tees, a patterned nightgown, and even a fitted khaki suit. Only, she's not always playing the same character.

Selena utilizes her wardrobe (and one Farrah Fawcett wig) to convince us of a tangled love story involving a high school student, her parents, and the gorgeous gym teacher she can't stop staring at. You might have to replay the video a couple of times to sort out the complicated relationships here, but one thing's for sure: the plot wouldn't come full circle without the many costume changes. For that reason, Selena Gomez launched an apparel line to go along with the music video (that sporty Wolves tank included!), and you can pre-order all the items now. See how we break down Selena's "Bad Liar" style below, then shop her new merch.