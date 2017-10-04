 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Affordable Fall Top Is From a Brand You Need to Know About

Selena Gomez has impressed us with her collection of Rouje Paris pieces. It seems like the singer and actress bought out the whole store, having rotated between breezy dresses through the end-of-Summer season. But now that Fall's hit, Selena's showing off a blouse from the brand that you can wear under cozy cardigans with jeans (Selena's frayed denim happens to be from Alice + Olivia).

Selena's dotted top rings in at $130, and there are plenty more silhouettes you can shop in the same print. Whether you prefer the button-down version of her shirt or a style with a plunging neckline, read on to get inspired by the effortless number on Selena — she accessorized with her Selena Grace Coach bag, round sunglasses, Louis Vuitton sneakers, and an anklet — then shop her latest Rouje design along with similar options ahead.

Related
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Transitional Top We All Forgot About

Rouje Anna Top With Dots Print
$130
Buy Now
Rouje Yasmine Top With Dots Print
$130
Buy Now
Rouje Chloe Shirt With Dots Print
$145
Buy Now
Selena Gomez's Affordable Fall Top Is From a Brand You Need to Know About
Selena Gomez's Affordable Fall Top Is From a Brand You Need to Know About
Selena Gomez's Affordable Fall Top Is From a Brand You Need to Know About
Selena's Exact Rouje Top
Rouje Yasmine Top With Dots Print
Rouje Chloe Shirt With Dots Print
Missguided Green Wrap Frill Crop Top
Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Top
Avenue Polka Dot Twist Top
Magda Butrym Dresden Top
PrettyLittleThing Polka Dot Wrap Blouse
Start Slideshow
RoujeCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookShirtsTopsAlice + OliviaBlouseFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionCoachLouis VuittonShopping
Shop More
Alice + Olivia Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
Alice + Olivia
Alice Olivia - Beta Cropped Embroidered High-rise Wide-leg Jeans - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$465
Alice + Olivia
Women's Jane Crop Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$375$281.25
Alice + Olivia
Jane Chain-Detail Cropped Jeans in Vintage Wash
from Bloomingdale's
$375
Alice + Olivia
Beta Embroidered-Hem Cropped Jeans in Vintage Wash
from Bloomingdale's
$465$186
Alice + Olivia
Chain-Link Cropped Jeans
from TheRealReal
$65$39
Avenue Plus Tops SHOP MORE
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Nessa Floral Print Silk Blouse
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$498$373.50
Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher, Plus Size Velvet Bateau Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$248$186
Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher, Plus Size System Organic Cotton Tank Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$68
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Sela Silk Bell Sleeve Blouse
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$498$373.50
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Sanna Silk Tank Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$448$336
Diane von Furstenberg Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Diane von Furstenberg
Cashmere Wrap Crop Top
from shopbop.com
$298
Diane von Furstenberg
Collared Front Tie Shirt
from DVF.com
$228$114
Diane von Furstenberg
Long Sleeve Tie Neck Slit Blouse
from shopbop.com
$268$160.80
Diane von Furstenberg
Wide Sleeve Cross Over Blouse
from shopbop.com
$228$136.80
Diane von Furstenberg
Knit Bodysuit
from shopbop.com
$268
Diane von Furstenberg Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
anchyi
shalicenoel
anchyi
imveryjolly
Missguided Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_cheyennedakota
megcusick
youngeccentric
mergeboutiquecs
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds