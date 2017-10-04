Selena Gomez's Affordable Fall Top Is From a Brand You Need to Know About

Selena Gomez has impressed us with her collection of Rouje Paris pieces. It seems like the singer and actress bought out the whole store, having rotated between breezy dresses through the end-of-Summer season. But now that Fall's hit, Selena's showing off a blouse from the brand that you can wear under cozy cardigans with jeans (Selena's frayed denim happens to be from Alice + Olivia).

Selena's dotted top rings in at $130, and there are plenty more silhouettes you can shop in the same print. Whether you prefer the button-down version of her shirt or a style with a plunging neckline, read on to get inspired by the effortless number on Selena — she accessorized with her Selena Grace Coach bag, round sunglasses, Louis Vuitton sneakers, and an anklet — then shop her latest Rouje design along with similar options ahead.