This Is the 1 Parisian Brand Selena Gomez Has Been Wearing on Repeat This Fall

It looks like Selena Gomez has a new favorite brand. The singer has been spotted wearing the French brand Rouje multiple times this season. The brand — which is full of modern-day Parisian basics — has a wide variety of coats, dresses, and camisoles. It's also significantly more affordable than luxury labels, with most tops ringing in under $150 and outerwear under $400.

By looking at Selena's latest ensembles, it seems like the singer has been stocking up on all of her favorite styles. From a navy midi dress that's perfect for the transitional season to a romantic floral-printed one, have a look at all the clothes Selena's secured from this French-girl-approved brand. Then shop some pieces for your wardrobe, too.