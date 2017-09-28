 Skip Nav
This Is the 1 Parisian Brand Selena Gomez Has Been Wearing on Repeat This Fall

It looks like Selena Gomez has a new favorite brand. The singer has been spotted wearing the French brand Rouje multiple times this season. The brand — which is full of modern-day Parisian basics — has a wide variety of coats, dresses, and camisoles. It's also significantly more affordable than luxury labels, with most tops ringing in under $150 and outerwear under $400.

By looking at Selena's latest ensembles, it seems like the singer has been stocking up on all of her favorite styles. From a navy midi dress that's perfect for the transitional season to a romantic floral-printed one, have a look at all the clothes Selena's secured from this French-girl-approved brand. Then shop some pieces for your wardrobe, too.

Rouje Alma Dress in Gray Lurex
$180
Buy Now
Rouje Brooke Dress
$180
Buy Now
Rouje Alma Dress in Gold Lurex
$180
Buy Now
Rouje Pilou Coat
$341
Buy Now
Rouje Brooke Dress With Flowers Print
$200
Buy Now
Rouje Anna Top With Dots Print
$152
Buy Now
Rouje Jacques Coat
$306
Buy Now
Rouje Augustine Velvet Coat
$271
Buy Now
Rouje Tomas Gray Sweater
$105
Buy Now
Rouje Yasmine Top With Dots Print
$141
Buy Now
Selena Wearing a Baby Blue Dress From the Brand
She Also Wore a Polka-Dot Midi by Rouje
