Selena Gomez's Coach Sweater Is So Magical, We Couldn't Look Away

After wearing probably the most practical sandals we've seen, Selena Gomez was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing an outfit that instantly caught our attention. The singer, who's the face of Coach, was seen carrying a red Grace bag from her collection with the brand. She styled it with gray trousers and a millennial pink sweater that featured Coach's magical new mascot: a unicorn. While her mystical sweater isn't available just yet, we have a feeling you're going to see it everywhere very soon. Keep reading to have a look at her full outfit ahead and buy the exact bag she's carrying if you're feeling inspired.