Serena Williams's One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Elegant, It Could Pass For "Cocktail Attire"

Our first thought upon spotting Serena Williams's dreamy beachside shot from her honeymoon in the Bahamas was, "OK, we want to be there." But the reality of the situation is that we want to be there in Serena's exact swimsuit. With its ruffled neckline and black and white color palette, the design strikes us as totally fancy.

Given that she jazzed it up with gorgeous gold necklaces, she might as well have put on a pair of heels. We certainly wouldn't have thought anything of it. This type of one-piece is also classic, and since it won't go out of style, you can scoop up a similar version now and save it for the next time you travel. Then, we dare you to strike a pose that looks as fancy-shmancy as Serena's.