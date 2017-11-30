 Skip Nav
Serena Williams's One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Elegant, It Could Pass For "Cocktail Attire"
Serena Williams's One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Elegant, It Could Pass For "Cocktail Attire"

Our first thought upon spotting Serena Williams's dreamy beachside shot from her honeymoon in the Bahamas was, "OK, we want to be there." But the reality of the situation is that we want to be there in Serena's exact swimsuit. With its ruffled neckline and black and white color palette, the design strikes us as totally fancy.

Given that she jazzed it up with gorgeous gold necklaces, she might as well have put on a pair of heels. We certainly wouldn't have thought anything of it. This type of one-piece is also classic, and since it won't go out of style, you can scoop up a similar version now and save it for the next time you travel. Then, we dare you to strike a pose that looks as fancy-shmancy as Serena's.

Karla Colletto
Jay Off the Shoulder One Piece
$288
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear
Gottex Swim Tutti Frutti One-Piece Swimsuit
$128
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear
Unique Vintage
Black & White Colorblock Ruffle Monaco Swimsuit
$68
from Unique Vintage
Buy Now See more Unique Vintage One-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Supportive Mono Wrap Front Panel Swimsuit
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Swimwear
City Chic
Striped Swimsuit
$103
from Asos
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Swimwear
Norma Kamali
Empire Jose Mio Off-the-shoulder Polka-dot Swimsuit - Black
$185
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Miraclesuit
Pin Point Dot-Print Underwire Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit Women's Swimsuit
$190
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Miraclesuit One-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Sabine polka-dot print bonded swimsuit
$450
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear
Norma Kamali
Bill Mio Combo Ruched Halter Swimsuit
$502 $176
from BySymphony
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto Jay Off the Shoulder One Piece
Gottex Swim Tutti Frutti One-Piece Swimsuit
Unique Vintage Black & White Colorblock Ruffle Monaco Swimsuit
Asos Supportive Mono Wrap Front Panel Swimsuit
City Chic Striped Swimsuit
Norma Kamali Empire Jose Mio Swimsuit
Miraclesuit Pin Point Dot-Print Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Sabine Swimsuit
Norma Kamali Bill Mio Combo Ruched Halter Swimsuit
