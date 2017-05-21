 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
Award Season
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Are Fresh to Death
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Spring Fashion
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy

Leave it to the music biz to turn out an outrageous red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. On Sunday night, the arrivals skewed toward attention-getting and sent tongues wagging with one common denominator: the sexiest looks were all sheer. Stars like Hailee Steinfeld, Olivia Munn, and Rita Ora slipped into see-through looks, pretty underthings, and not much else.

Read on to see the looks that left a lasting impression.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Award SeasonRed CarpetBillboard Music AwardsCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Tara Block
Kate Middleton Wears See by Chloe Dress
Kate Middleton
When the Sunlight Hits Kate Middleton's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful
by Marina Liao
Should Award Shows Stop Categorizing by Gender?
Award Season
Hey, Maybe Gender-Neutral Awards Aren't Such a Stellar Idea After All
by Ryan Roschke
Olivia Culpo
The Back of Olivia Culpo's Sexy Swimsuit Would Make Anybody Blush
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Cliffside Restaurant in Swiss Alps
Travel
Why You Must Visit This Swiss Cliffside Restaurant Before You Die
by Kathryn McLamb
Melania Trump Wears Jumpsuit in Saudi Arabia
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Skips Wearing a Headscarf For Her Saudi Arabia Visit
by Marina Liao
Small Sunglasses Trend
Nostalgia
Love It or Hate It, There's No Denying That Tiny '90s Sunglasses Are Back
by Brinton Parker
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
How to Eat Dragon Fruit
Dragons
WTF Is Dragon Fruit, and How Do You Eat It?
by Anna Monette Roberts
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Sam Hunt
by Laura Marie Meyers
Cara Delevingne Shaved Head Tattoo
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Is Rocking a New Tattoo on the Back of Her Shaved Head
by Lauren Levinson
Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds