 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
Personal Essay
One Editor's Lifelong Love/Hate Relationship With Fashion
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Wear Your Skinny Jeans — and Still Be a Trendsetter — in 2017

While some predicted 2016 would mean the death of skinny jeans, if you look around, you'll see that's just not the case. Sure, we love the fact that the past few seasons have brought new styles. Mom jeans have gone mainstream, and the roomier boyfriend styles aren't going anywhere, but neither is the skinny.

Despite the influx of trends, the simple cut has become a mainstay in our closets, and if you're still wearing yours religiously, there's no reason to stop. The silhouette is easy to take day to night, it's seasonless, and it goes with everything already in our wardrobes. The one hiccup? The outfits can feel repetitive. Have you been wearing the same blouse, ballet flats, and jeans since 2009? If that's the case, don't stash your favorite jeans, just mix it up. With 14 inspired outfit combos here, we're giving you the quick fixes you need to reinvent the skinny jeans you love with a fresh perspective. Read on for a few ideas to steal now and bring your look up to date.

Related
The Ultimate Guide to Fall's Hottest Denim Trends
6 Reasons I've Decided to Break Up With My Skinny Jeans
Off the Cuff: 6 Cool-Girl Ways to Cuff Your Jeans
High-waisted, with a go-to pair of booties
With easy slides and a casual button-down
With a roomy denim jacket and practical footwear
With a fit-and-flare jacket
With a tunic
With cool-girl ankle boots
With an oversize sweater
With lace-up flats
With your favorite leather jacket and comfy kicks
With an It bag right up front and creepers on bottom
Simply styled with polished separates
Cropped, with sharp, preppy layers
With an oversize jacket, a sporty hoodie, and heels for contrast
With a dress layered right over
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Style How ToStreet StyleTrendsJeansFall Fashion
Disney
We're Already Planning Our Disney Street Style Star Halloween Costume
by Sarah Wasilak
Stylish Ways to Wear a Coat
Street Style
22 Simple Ways to Work Your Coat This Fall
by Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson
Coat Trends For Fall 2017
Ultimate Guide
Every Coat Trend You Should Be Shopping This Fall
by Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson
Cheap Fall Outfit Ideas
Street Style
15 Budget-Friendly Outfits For Fall — Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers
by Marina Liao
Amazon Tops
Amazon
You Won't Believe These 11 Stylish Blouses Are All From Amazon and Less Than $20
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds