How to Wear Your Skinny Jeans — and Still Be a Trendsetter — in 2017

While some predicted 2016 would mean the death of skinny jeans, if you look around, you'll see that's just not the case. Sure, we love the fact that the past few seasons have brought new styles. Mom jeans have gone mainstream, and the roomier boyfriend styles aren't going anywhere, but neither is the skinny.

Despite the influx of trends, the simple cut has become a mainstay in our closets, and if you're still wearing yours religiously, there's no reason to stop. The silhouette is easy to take day to night, it's seasonless, and it goes with everything already in our wardrobes. The one hiccup? The outfits can feel repetitive. Have you been wearing the same blouse, ballet flats, and jeans since 2009? If that's the case, don't stash your favorite jeans, just mix it up. With 14 inspired outfit combos here, we're giving you the quick fixes you need to reinvent the skinny jeans you love with a fresh perspective. Read on for a few ideas to steal now and bring your look up to date.