 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Ways to Go Sleeveless at Work When It's Freaking Hot Outside
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
Summer
14 Summer Friday Outfits That Hint at the Sunny Places You're Going
Spring Fashion
19 Snaps That Serve Up Ultimate Outfit Inspiration For Your Next Vacation
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 Ways to Go Sleeveless at Work When It's Freaking Hot Outside

Unless you work in a place that has a super strict dress code, you can get away with wearing a sleeveless top or two in the Summer. Doing away with that extra piece of fabric literally works wonders when it's 90 degrees out. So, what kind of tops can you wear? While we wouldn't recommend off-the-shoulder or cropped styles, there are tons of options out there that look modest and sophisticated (like a sleeveless turtleneck!). We prefer a sleeveless dress or jumpsuit for an easy one-and-done outfit. If you're in need of some seasonal inspiration, let the ladies below guide you through your 9-to-5 in style.

Related
51 Ways to Make Getting Dressed For Work Ridiculously Easy

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Summer FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToSummerTopsStreet Style
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best Sunscreens to Use
Health News
by Jenny Sugar
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Instagrams
Emily Ratajkowski
by Sarah Wasilak
Movies Set in Each State
Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
What to Bring on a Road Trip
Summer
16 Essentials For a Long Car Ride
by Emily Co
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds