12 Ways to Go Sleeveless at Work When It's Freaking Hot Outside

Unless you work in a place that has a super strict dress code, you can get away with wearing a sleeveless top or two in the Summer. Doing away with that extra piece of fabric literally works wonders when it's 90 degrees out. So, what kind of tops can you wear? While we wouldn't recommend off-the-shoulder or cropped styles, there are tons of options out there that look modest and sophisticated (like a sleeveless turtleneck!). We prefer a sleeveless dress or jumpsuit for an easy one-and-done outfit. If you're in need of some seasonal inspiration, let the ladies below guide you through your 9-to-5 in style.



