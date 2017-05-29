We've Gone Starry-Eyed For This 1 Print

Once in a blue moon, there's a motif that catches on like wildfire in the fashion world, and the one we've been seeing everywhere? Stars. You've probably already spotted this trend in one of your fitness classes with everyone fangirling over these amazing star-print leggings, and since then, this print has really taken off. At the risk of sounding super corny (who am I kidding, I love corny), this starry print is truly out of this world. From star-covered bandanas to matching printed pajama sets, there's no amount of overkill when it comes to this galactic print. Have a look at our starry roundup and shop the trend ahead.