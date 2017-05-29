5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Get the Look Star Print Trend We've Gone Starry-Eyed For This 1 Print May 29, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 15 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Once in a blue moon, there's a motif that catches on like wildfire in the fashion world, and the one we've been seeing everywhere? Stars. You've probably already spotted this trend in one of your fitness classes with everyone fangirling over these amazing star-print leggings, and since then, this print has really taken off. At the risk of sounding super corny (who am I kidding, I love corny), this starry print is truly out of this world. From star-covered bandanas to matching printed pajama sets, there's no amount of overkill when it comes to this galactic print. Have a look at our starry roundup and shop the trend ahead. Shop Brands Saint Laurent · Gucci · House Of Harlow · Cooper & Ella · Tommy Hilfiger · Boohoo · Rails · J.Crew · Sundry · Jocelyn · Just Cavalli · Dannijo · Sandro · Diane von Furstenberg Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek This Gucci Padlock Embroidered Shoulder Bag ($2,890) comes in a pretty millennial pink hue. Gucci Padlock embroidered leather shoulder bag $2,890 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Shoulder Bags Have a major street style moment in this burgundy House Of Harlow x Revolve Edie Dress ($190) that features a side slit. House Of Harlow x REVOLVE Edie Dress $190 $56 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more House Of Harlow Dresses Style this Cooper & Ella Lace Trim Stargazer Cami ($125) under a tailored blazer. Cooper & Ella Lace Trim Stargazer Cami $125 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Cooper & Ella Women's Fashion Finish off any look with these Zoe Lee Creola Leather and Suede Boots With Silver Stars ($715). Forzieri Shoes Zoe Lee Creola Black Leather and Suede Bots w/Silver Stars $715 $500.50 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Forzieri Shoes Swap out your go-to jeans for these Tommy Hilfiger Star Jeans ($130). Tommy Hilfiger Star Straight Fit Jean $129 from Tommy Hilfiger Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Cropped Denim Stand out in these Gucci Metallic Star Trainers ($620). Gucci Metallic Star Trainers $620 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers Add to your accessory collection with this dainty Seoul Little Five Star Choker ($48). Azalea Necklaces Five Star Choker $48 from Azalea Buy Now See more Azalea Necklaces Go for late-night dip in the ocean in this Boohoo Greece Star Print Scoop Swimsuit ($30). Boohoo Greece Star Print Scoop Swimsuit $30 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear Throw on this Rails Knox Star-Print Denim Jacket ($248) over a simple white tee. Rails Knox Star-Print Denim Jacket, Blue $248 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Rails Denim Jackets Tie this J.Crew Bandana in star print ($13) around your neck or through your belt loop. J.Crew Bandana in star print $12 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Women's Fashion Hang out at home and still be on trend in these Sundry Side Stars Sweatpants ($127). Sundry Side Stars Sweatpants $127 $88.90 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sundry Activewear Pants What's better than a bomber jacket? This Jocelyn Reversible Denim Bomber Jacket ($295). Jocelyn Reversible Denim Bomber Jacket $295 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Jocelyn Denim Jackets Whether you have a dinner or a wedding to attend, you can't go wrong in this long-sleeved Just Cavalli Military Star Print Maxi Dress ($1,490). Just Cavalli Military Stars Print Long Sleeve Maxi Dress $1,490 $670.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Just Cavalli Dresses These gorgeous Dannijo Fynn Hoop Earrings ($420) feature Swarovski crystals that twinkle as bright as stars. Dannijo Fynn Oxidized Silver-plated Swarovski Crystal Hoop Earrings - one size $420 $210 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Dannijo Earrings Style this Sandro Star-Print Silk Blouse ($295) with your favorite pair of jeans or culottes. Sandro Star-print silk blouse $295 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Sandro Longsleeve Tops Opt for this dreamy Diane von Furstenberg Viete Jumpsuit ($223). Diane von Furstenberg Viete jumpsuit $223 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Pants Stella McCartney is known for her iterations of this starry print. Slip into this Star Denim Skirt ($620) by the designer that's perfect for Summer. Share this post Get The LookClothesTrendsAccessoriesShopping