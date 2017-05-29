 Skip Nav
We've Gone Starry-Eyed For This 1 Print

Star Print Trend

We've Gone Starry-Eyed For This 1 Print

Once in a blue moon, there's a motif that catches on like wildfire in the fashion world, and the one we've been seeing everywhere? Stars. You've probably already spotted this trend in one of your fitness classes with everyone fangirling over these amazing star-print leggings, and since then, this print has really taken off. At the risk of sounding super corny (who am I kidding, I love corny), this starry print is truly out of this world. From star-covered bandanas to matching printed pajama sets, there's no amount of overkill when it comes to this galactic print. Have a look at our starry roundup and shop the trend ahead.

Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek
This Gucci Padlock Embroidered Shoulder Bag ($2,890) comes in a pretty millennial pink hue.

This Gucci Padlock Embroidered Shoulder Bag ($2,890) comes in a pretty millennial pink hue.

Gucci
Padlock embroidered leather shoulder bag
$2,890
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Shoulder Bags
Have a major street style moment in this burgundy House Of Harlow x Revolve Edie Dress ($190) that features a side slit.

Have a major street style moment in this burgundy House Of Harlow x Revolve Edie Dress ($190) that features a side slit.

House Of Harlow
x REVOLVE Edie Dress
$190 $56
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more House Of Harlow Dresses
Style this Cooper & Ella Lace Trim Stargazer Cami ($125) under a tailored blazer.

Style this Cooper & Ella Lace Trim Stargazer Cami ($125) under a tailored blazer.

Cooper & Ella
Lace Trim Stargazer Cami
$125
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Cooper & Ella Women's Fashion
Finish off any look with these Zoe Lee Creola Leather and Suede Boots With Silver Stars ($715).

Finish off any look with these Zoe Lee Creola Leather and Suede Boots With Silver Stars ($715).

Forzieri Shoes
Zoe Lee Creola Black Leather and Suede Bots w/Silver Stars
$715 $500.50
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Forzieri Shoes
Swap out your go-to jeans for these Tommy Hilfiger Star Jeans ($130).

Swap out your go-to jeans for these Tommy Hilfiger Star Jeans ($130).

Tommy Hilfiger
Star Straight Fit Jean
$129
from Tommy Hilfiger
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Cropped Denim
Stand out in these Gucci Metallic Star Trainers ($620).

Stand out in these Gucci Metallic Star Trainers ($620).

Gucci
Metallic Star Trainers
$620
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Add to your accessory collection with this dainty Seoul Little Five Star Choker ($48).

Add to your accessory collection with this dainty Seoul Little Five Star Choker ($48).

Azalea Necklaces
Five Star Choker
$48
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Necklaces
Go for late-night dip in the ocean in this Boohoo Greece Star Print Scoop Swimsuit ($30).

Go for late-night dip in the ocean in this Boohoo Greece Star Print Scoop Swimsuit ($30).

Boohoo
Greece Star Print Scoop Swimsuit
$30
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
Throw on this Rails Knox Star-Print Denim Jacket ($248) over a simple white tee.

Throw on this Rails Knox Star-Print Denim Jacket ($248) over a simple white tee.

Rails
Knox Star-Print Denim Jacket, Blue
$248
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rails Denim Jackets
Tie this J.Crew Bandana in star print ($13) around your neck or through your belt loop.

Tie this J.Crew Bandana in star print ($13) around your neck or through your belt loop.

J.Crew
Bandana in star print
$12
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Women's Fashion
Hang out at home and still be on trend in these Sundry Side Stars Sweatpants ($127).

Hang out at home and still be on trend in these Sundry Side Stars Sweatpants ($127).

Sundry
Side Stars Sweatpants
$127 $88.90
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sundry Activewear Pants
What's better than a bomber jacket? This Jocelyn Reversible Denim Bomber Jacket ($295).

What's better than a bomber jacket? This Jocelyn Reversible Denim Bomber Jacket ($295).

Jocelyn
Reversible Denim Bomber Jacket
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jocelyn Denim Jackets
Whether you have a dinner or a wedding to attend, you can't go wrong in this long-sleeved Just Cavalli Military Star Print Maxi Dress ($1,490).

Whether you have a dinner or a wedding to attend, you can't go wrong in this long-sleeved Just Cavalli Military Star Print Maxi Dress ($1,490).

Just Cavalli
Military Stars Print Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
$1,490 $670.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Just Cavalli Dresses
These gorgeous Dannijo Fynn Hoop Earrings ($420) feature Swarovski crystals that twinkle as bright as stars.

These gorgeous Dannijo Fynn Hoop Earrings ($420) feature Swarovski crystals that twinkle as bright as stars.

Dannijo
Fynn Oxidized Silver-plated Swarovski Crystal Hoop Earrings - one size
$420 $210
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Dannijo Earrings
Style this Sandro Star-Print Silk Blouse ($295) with your favorite pair of jeans or culottes.

Style this Sandro Star-Print Silk Blouse ($295) with your favorite pair of jeans or culottes.

Sandro
Star-print silk blouse
$295
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Sandro Longsleeve Tops
Opt for this dreamy Diane von Furstenberg Viete Jumpsuit ($223).

Opt for this dreamy Diane von Furstenberg Viete Jumpsuit ($223).

Diane von Furstenberg
Viete jumpsuit
$223
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Pants
Stella McCartney is known for her iterations of this starry print. Slip into this Star Denim Skirt ($620) by the designer that's perfect for Summer.

Stella McCartney is known for her iterations of this starry print. Slip into this Star Denim Skirt ($620) by the designer that's perfect for Summer.

