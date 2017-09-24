 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Stores Madewell-Lovers Will Be Obsessed With

Having a store you know you can count on for clothes that fit both your body and your style is amazing. Knowing exactly how its sizing works makes it easy to order online or make the most of quick shopping trips, but sometimes you just want to switch things up. Madewell is a favorite of those who love to mix it up between trendy and classic, boho and minimal. Basically, it's the ultimate cool-girl shopping destination. But if the well-loved retailer is your go-to and you're ready to branch out for a little variety, here are eight other places to try that also specialize in getting that same look.

Related
Every Dress You Need From ASOS For All Those Fall Weddings

Bu shirt
$135
Buy Now
Baggu Cross Body Purse
$140
Buy Now
Camper Jumpsuit
$295
Buy Now
Striped Culottes
$70
Buy Now
Hémistiche Dress
$120
Buy Now
Need Supply Co.
AYR
General Store
Steven Alan
LOFT
Aritzia
Everlane
Gap
Start Slideshow
MadewellShopping
Shop More
Need Supply Co. Dresses SHOP MORE
Black Crane
Poet Dress in Eggshell
from Need Supply Co.
$279$223.99
Black Crane
Poet Dress in Black
from Need Supply Co.
$279$223.99
Need Supply Co.
Venezia Dress
from Need Supply Co.
$72
Lemaire
Lingerie Dress
from Need Supply Co.
$885$495.99
Need Supply Co.
Cardona Shirt Dress
from Need Supply Co.
$88
Gap Tops SHOP MORE
Gap
Poplin eyelet bell-sleeve top
from Gap
$89.95$72
Gap
One-shoulder ruffle top
from Gap
$64.95$52
Gap
Flutter sleeve tee
from Gap
$34.95$16.97
Gap
GapFit Breathe tie-back tank
from Gap
$29.95$22.97
Gap
Double-strap peplum cami
from Gap
$44.95$26.99
Everlane Tanks SHOP MORE
Everlane
The Japanese GoWeave High Neck Tank
from Everlane
$68
Everlane
The Double-Lined Silk V-Neck Tank
from Everlane
$70
Everlane
The Luxe Drape Muscle Tank
from Everlane
$28
Everlane
The Silk Tank
from Everlane
$58
Everlane
The Japanese GoWeave High Neck Tank
from Everlane
$68
Need Supply Co. Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thecrystalpress
rantiinreview
savislook
peachythemag
Gap Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sparkleslaceandsequins
simplygailg
belle.and.lu
hashtagsandhandbags
Everlane Tanks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gade4real
fleurdille
lakeshorelady
anacvitanovic
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds