These Straw Bags Are The Most Instagramable Accessory of the Season

Straw Bags

These Straw Bags Are The Most Instagramable Accessory of the Season

These Straw Bags Are The Most Instagramable Accessory of the Season

It's come to my attention that the one accessory I need right now is a great straw bag. I always knew they were a thing — they are all over my Instagram feed — but I never realized how many incredible options were out there. I started investigating, and it turns out there are endless options. Whether you like star print or pom-pom embellishments, you can put your own spin on this seasonal trend and get the one that is perfect for your style.

Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote
Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote

We can't get enough of this Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote ($275). Its mini size makes it an adorable carryall for all the necessities. The rainbow pom-poms will make you happy every time you see them dangling down. It also comes with a strap so you can throw it over your shoulder.

Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote
$275
from modaoperandi.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent Woven Monogram Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent Woven Monogram Shoulder Bag

Splurge on this ultraluxurious Saint Laurent woven monogram shoulder bag ($1,990). This tightly woven straw bag features gold chains and metals, making it superglamorous. Its signature hanging tassel gives the classic bags a fun, trendy spin. Pair with your favorite denim dress for a cool girl look.

Saint Laurent
woven monogram shoulder bag
$1,990
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Shoulder Bags
Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark
Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark

From bloggers to celebrities, this Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark ($298) is practically everywhere right now. It comes in many shades and textures, but this mother of pearl edition is extra special because of the iridescent shine. Carry it and expect to get noticed.

Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark
$298
from cultgaia.com
Buy Now
Anya Hindmarch Wink Basket Tote
Anya Hindmarch Wink Basket Tote

Carry this Anya Hindmarch Wink Basket Tote ($795) with a smile every time you wear it. Its signature wink style is a total must have if you want to carry something that will put you in a good mood. The bright orange details make it feel different than your basic tote. If you're headed to the beach with a large group, you can fit everything you need into this option.

Anya Hindmarch
wink basket tote
$795
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Duffels & Totes
Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag With Strawberries Detail
Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag With Strawberries Detail

This Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag ($50) is supersweet. The tiny strawberries are a delicate touch. The chain strap has woven switching at the top, so it won't dig into your shoulder. Or take the removable strap off and carry this by hand for your next evening out.

Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Kayu Star Straw Clutch
Kayu Star Straw Clutch

We're obsessed with this Kayu Star Straw Clutch ($205) because stars and millennial pink are huge trends at the moment. Consider this the bag of the season. Take it from day to night if you want. We see it working well with white jeans and an off-the-shoulder top.

Kayu
Star Straw Clutch
$205
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kayu Clutches
Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag
Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag

Take this Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag ($237) on your next vacation. This tropical clutch is perfect for dinners and events out with friends. Feel like you're at a resort with the pretty palm leaf stitching.

Anthropologie Wallets
Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag
$237
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Wallets
Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag
Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag

This flat Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag ($129) is ideal for vacation date night. Made by Moroccan artisans with recycled objects, this is a lovely eco-friendly choice. Match this bag with a pretty floral maxi dress for the ultimate Summer look.

Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag
$129
from thereformation.com
Buy Now
Clare V. Alice Black Woven With Navy & Popppy Twill Stripes
Clare V. Alice Black Woven With Navy & Popppy Twill Stripes

You don't need a neutral color to celebrate the straw bag trend. If you love black bags, this Clare V. Alice Woven Bag ($285) has your name on it. The circular open top makes all your things easy to access. Carry the top handle during dinner, or use the crossbody strap for all-day excursions.

Clare V. Alice Woven Bag
$285
from clarev.com
Buy Now
Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote
Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote

You'll never forget the wine again when carrying this Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote ($175). This bag really says it all. Relax by the pool and bring your favorite vino with you in this "Rosé All Day" carryall. This could be an adorable gift for the bride-to-be at her bachelorette party.

Poolside
Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote
$175
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Poolside Duffels & Totes
Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag
Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag

Carry this Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag ($60) and feel like you're on a picnic everyday. If you love bucket bags, this is fun Summer alternative. Unbutton the top closure, and you'll see the stripped lining inside. This circle bag can be worn two ways: you can carry it by the small strap, or throw it over your shoulder.

Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
H&M Shopper
H&M Shopper

This chic white H&M Shopper ($18) will get you everywhere you need to go this Summer. Totes are nice because you can use them during the day for work, and even on the weekends if you're headed to the beach. If you love it, it's also available in black.

H&M
Shopper
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Duffels & Totes
Shopping Summer Trends Accessories
Kayu
Pineapple Striped Woven Straw Pouch - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$70
Kayu
Jane Clam Clutch
from MODA OPERANDI
$205
Kayu
Pina envelope clutch
from MODA OPERANDI
$135 $108
Kayu
Mrs Embroidered Woven Straw Pouch - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$80
Kayu
Charlotte Woven Straw Clutch
from MODA OPERANDI
$205
H&M
Straw Shopper
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Canvas Shopper
from H&M
$34.99
H&M
Straw Shopper
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Tote Bag with Printed Design
from H&M
$5.99
H&M
Suede Shopper
from H&M
$99
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Rapture Suede Shoulder Bag - Red
from Nordstrom
$195 $117
Rebecca Minkoff
'Leo' Envelope Clutch - Blue
from Nordstrom
$95
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Love Chevron Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag - Blue
from Nordstrom
$195 $116.98
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Love Chevron Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag - White
from Nordstrom
$195
Rebecca Minkoff
Bandana Stud Belt Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$118
