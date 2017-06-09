6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Straw Bags These Straw Bags Are The Most Instagramable Accessory of the Season June 9, 2017 by Krista Jones 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's come to my attention that the one accessory I need right now is a great straw bag. I always knew they were a thing — they are all over my Instagram feed — but I never realized how many incredible options were out there. I started investigating, and it turns out there are endless options. Whether you like star print or pom-pom embellishments, you can put your own spin on this seasonal trend and get the one that is perfect for your style. Shop Brands J.Crew · Merona · Rebecca Minkoff · Kayu · Saint Laurent · Anya Hindmarch · Poolside · H&M Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote We can't get enough of this Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote ($275). Its mini size makes it an adorable carryall for all the necessities. The rainbow pom-poms will make you happy every time you see them dangling down. It also comes with a strap so you can throw it over your shoulder. Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote $275 from modaoperandi.com Buy Now Saint Laurent Woven Monogram Shoulder Bag Splurge on this ultraluxurious Saint Laurent woven monogram shoulder bag ($1,990). This tightly woven straw bag features gold chains and metals, making it superglamorous. Its signature hanging tassel gives the classic bags a fun, trendy spin. Pair with your favorite denim dress for a cool girl look. Saint Laurent woven monogram shoulder bag $1,990 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Shoulder Bags Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark From bloggers to celebrities, this Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark ($298) is practically everywhere right now. It comes in many shades and textures, but this mother of pearl edition is extra special because of the iridescent shine. Carry it and expect to get noticed. Cult Gaia Mother of Pearl Acrylic Ark $298 from cultgaia.com Buy Now Anya Hindmarch Wink Basket Tote Carry this Anya Hindmarch Wink Basket Tote ($795) with a smile every time you wear it. Its signature wink style is a total must have if you want to carry something that will put you in a good mood. The bright orange details make it feel different than your basic tote. If you're headed to the beach with a large group, you can fit everything you need into this option. Anya Hindmarch wink basket tote $795 from The Webster Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Duffels & Totes Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag With Strawberries Detail This Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag ($50) is supersweet. The tiny strawberries are a delicate touch. The chain strap has woven switching at the top, so it won't dig into your shoulder. Or take the removable strap off and carry this by hand for your next evening out. Zara Raffia Cross-Body Bag $50 from zara.com Buy Now Kayu Star Straw Clutch We're obsessed with this Kayu Star Straw Clutch ($205) because stars and millennial pink are huge trends at the moment. Consider this the bag of the season. Take it from day to night if you want. We see it working well with white jeans and an off-the-shoulder top. Kayu Star Straw Clutch $205 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Kayu Clutches Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag Take this Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag ($237) on your next vacation. This tropical clutch is perfect for dinners and events out with friends. Feel like you're at a resort with the pretty palm leaf stitching. Anthropologie Wallets Sensi Studio Palmas Straw Bag $237 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Wallets Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag This flat Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag ($129) is ideal for vacation date night. Made by Moroccan artisans with recycled objects, this is a lovely eco-friendly choice. Match this bag with a pretty floral maxi dress for the ultimate Summer look. Reformation Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag $129 from thereformation.com Buy Now Clare V. Alice Black Woven With Navy & Popppy Twill Stripes You don't need a neutral color to celebrate the straw bag trend. If you love black bags, this Clare V. Alice Woven Bag ($285) has your name on it. The circular open top makes all your things easy to access. Carry the top handle during dinner, or use the crossbody strap for all-day excursions. Clare V. Alice Woven Bag $285 from clarev.com Buy Now Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote You'll never forget the wine again when carrying this Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote ($175). This bag really says it all. Relax by the pool and bring your favorite vino with you in this "Rosé All Day" carryall. This could be an adorable gift for the bride-to-be at her bachelorette party. Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote $175 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Poolside Duffels & Totes Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag Carry this Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag ($60) and feel like you're on a picnic everyday. If you love bucket bags, this is fun Summer alternative. Unbutton the top closure, and you'll see the stripped lining inside. This circle bag can be worn two ways: you can carry it by the small strap, or throw it over your shoulder. Zara Raffoa Bucket Bag $60 from zara.com Buy Now H&M Shopper This chic white H&M Shopper ($18) will get you everywhere you need to go this Summer. Totes are nice because you can use them during the day for work, and even on the weekends if you're headed to the beach. If you love it, it's also available in black. H&M Shopper $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Duffels & Totes Share this post ShopppingSummerTrendsAccessories