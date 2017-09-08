The Hottest Fashion Week Accessories — Straight From the Street

If you want to know the biggest trends for Spring, keep your eyes on the runway. But when you're looking for the coolest shoes and bags you can get on board with right now, direct your gaze to the street. Season after season, our favorite street-style stars lead by example with a fresh batch of covetable accessories and pro tips on how to wear them. Click through our slideshow to see the best street-style shoes and bags found so far at Fashion Week.

